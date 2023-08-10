National Property Inspections, Inc.: National Property Inspections Welcomes 12 New Franchise Owners in the First Half of 2023

Home inspection franchisor National Property Inspections (NPI) proudly celebrates expansion into 12 new territories so far this year.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / National Property Inspections (NPI), home and commercial property inspection franchisor, is proud to announce the addition of 12 new franchises to their roster since the beginning of the year.





NPI Inspector with Clients

NPI inspector seated at dining table with clients and their real estate agent reviewing their home inspection report.



Delivering comprehensive property inspections, NPI has a reputation for helping clients make informed investment decisions for over 35 years. With the addition of these new franchises, more customers in the United States will have access to reliable and thorough property inspection services.

We're pleased to welcome the following franchises who will be representing NPI in their local areas:

David Toscano in Brooksville, Florida Jeremy Pressgrove in Little Rock, Arkansas Greg Pykett in Kennebunk, Maine Steven Johnson in Anchorage, Alaska Michael Sawyer in Hartford, Connecticut Julius Manalo in Corona, California Francois Otis in Pembroke Pines, Florida Jason & Tina Wileman in Medford, Oregon Ramon Rivera in El Paso, Texas Micah Talley in Siloam Spring, Arkansas Marin Sims in Indianapolis, Indiana John Lauture in Stamford, Connecticut

"We are thrilled to welcome these new franchises to the NPI family," said David Stamper, President of National Property Inspections, Inc. "It's exciting that they will bring our company's brand, values, and quality inspections to new areas. Having worked closely with all our new franchise owners, I know they're a great group of people who are driven to succeed. I look forward to watching them grow and reach their personal goals."

Stamper added, "We are excited to see our franchise network continue to grow. Our franchises offer a comprehensive suite of inspection services, including home inspections, commercial property inspections, and specialty services such as radon and mold testing. We look forward to seeing these new franchises expand our reach of services and help more homeowners make informed decisions about their investments."

The NPI franchise opportunity equips business owners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to start their own inspection business. Inspectors come from diverse industries and career paths-from corporate executives to dentistry. Ideal candidates are community-driven, dedicated to education, communicative, and highly motivated to succeed. NPI is also proud to offer a 20% discount on their franchise fee for former military and first responders.

To learn more about franchising with National Property Inspections in the United States, please visit https://npifranchise.com.

Contact Information

Sydney Bailey

Marketing Director

sydney.bailey@npiweb.com

800-333-9807, ex. 17

SOURCE: National Property Inspections, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773528/National-Property-Inspections-Welcomes-12-New-Franchise-Owners-in-the-First-Half-of-2023