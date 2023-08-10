Sparta Group: Canadian Space Agency Inspires Sparta's Autonomous Medicine Project: Bridging the Gap between Space Innovation and Healthcare

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta), is reporting that healthcare professionals in remote areas, hospitals, and even clinics are among those who could benefit from the Company's Autonomous Medicine Project (Doc-in-a-Box), which is inspired by a Canadian Space Agency (CSA) concept study.

Michel Lortie, an esteemed member of Sparta's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"), wrote the final report on the CSA study. He has worked on various projects for the CSA and NASA. He'll now be guiding Sparta as it takes part of the space concept study to develop it for terrestrial application. Sparta calls it the Autonomous Medicine Project or Doc-in-a-Box. Specifically, it's about creating a technology to give clinicians an easier, quicker way to diagnose.

"Often space exploration leads to breakthrough solutions that can be used on Earth. Artificial limbs and insulin pumps are just two health-related examples. The Sparta Autonomous Medicine Project could be added to that list of solutions. It's an exciting project for both Sparta and the medical community because the technology will have the potential to tackle the huge problem of overcrowding in hospitals, as well as the struggle in remote areas to access healthcare," said Michel Lortie.

It's no secret that Canadian born actor, William Shatner (aka Captain Kirk) has a keen interest in space exploration. His narration of a video about the CSA concept demonstrates the possibilities for general healthcare. Click here to watch the video.

The original study concept saw the Canadian Space Agency look at how astronaut health could be sustained during an exploration-class mission. The study parameters covered both mental and physical measurements for space crew and included intelligent, computer-based clinical support systems to predict medical events and speed up diagnosis. Sparta and the CSA have a shared vision of advanced technology, including the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") helping to create a bold new opportunity for better health.

Some parts of the Autonomous Medicine Project have already been developed and even tested thanks to the expertise of Lortie and researchers at Canadian universities. For instance, streams of data related to some of the world's most common health problems, including asthma, COPD, and congestive heart failure have already been captured within part of the technology. Sparta management have said that their team of engineers, scientists, and IOT specialists are privileged to be working under the guidance of Lortie to further develop components to get it ready for the Health Canada/FDA approval process.

About Sparta

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Sparta's products solve problems by leveraging Web 3 technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future.

With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies such as autonomous medicine. Symbiotically structured divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy - enable Sparta to deliver customized solutions that fit the specific needs of each client.

Sparta takes pride in being the first North American company to provide verified high-quality carbon credits to its customers through electronic waste processing. Sparta's state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula) ensure that the company is at the forefront of reducing the impact of e-waste on our environment.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY) and (OTC PINK: SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

