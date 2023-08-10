Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB ges observationsstatus / Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB receives observation status (98/23)

Den 5 april 2023 offentliggjorde Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB ("Bolaget") att investeringsperioden inte kommer att förlängas och att Bolaget istället, i enlighet med Bolagets bolagsordning, kommer att besluta om inlösen av samtliga A-aktier samt att ansöka om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 14 juli 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget en kallelse till årsstämma den 16 augusti 2023 varvid styrelsen föreslagit, med stöd av ett inlösenförbehåll i bolagsordningen, att stämman fattar beslut om minskning av aktiekapitalet för återbetalning till aktieägarna genom en obligatorisk indragning av samtliga A-aktier. Idag, den 10 augusti 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget att styrelsen beslutat, villkorat av att årsstämman fattar erforderliga beslut avseende inlösen, att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets A-aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (APAC SPAC A, ISIN-kod SE0015949540, orderboks-ID 225896) ska ges observationsstatus. On April 5, 2023, Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the investment period will not be extended and that the Company instead, in accordance with the Company's articles of association, will decide to redeem all A class shares and to seek a delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. On July 14, 2023, the Company published a notice to attend its annual general meeting on August 16, 2023, whereby the board of directors has proposed, in accordance with the redemption provision in the articles of association, that the general meeting resolves to reduce the share capital for repayment to the shareholders through a mandatory retirement of all class A shares. Today, August 10, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the board of directors has resolved, conditional upon that the annual general meeting makes the necessary resolutions regarding redemption, to apply for delisting of the Company's class A shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (APAC SPAC A, ISIN code SE0015949540, order book ID 225896) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB