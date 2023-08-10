Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.08.2023 | 15:22
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB ges observationsstatus / Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB receives observation status (98/23)

Den 5 april 2023 offentliggjorde Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB
("Bolaget") att investeringsperioden inte kommer att förlängas och att Bolaget
istället, i enlighet med Bolagets bolagsordning, kommer att besluta om inlösen
av samtliga A-aktier samt att ansöka om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 14 juli 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget en kallelse till årsstämma den 16
augusti 2023 varvid styrelsen föreslagit, med stöd av ett inlösenförbehåll i
bolagsordningen, att stämman fattar beslut om minskning av aktiekapitalet för
återbetalning till aktieägarna genom en obligatorisk indragning av samtliga
A-aktier. 

Idag, den 10 augusti 2023, offentliggjorde Bolaget att styrelsen beslutat,
villkorat av att årsstämman fattar erforderliga beslut avseende inlösen, att
ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets A-aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Stockholm har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (APAC SPAC A, ISIN-kod SE0015949540,
orderboks-ID 225896) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On April 5, 2023, Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that the investment period will not be extended
and that the Company instead, in accordance with the Company's articles of
association, will decide to redeem all A class shares and to seek a delisting
from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On July 14, 2023, the Company published a notice to attend its annual general
meeting on August 16, 2023, whereby the board of directors has proposed, in
accordance with the redemption provision in the articles of association, that
the general meeting resolves to reduce the share capital for repayment to the
shareholders through a mandatory retirement of all class A shares. 

Today, August 10, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the board of directors has resolved, conditional upon that the annual
general meeting makes the necessary resolutions regarding redemption, to apply
for delisting of the Company's class A shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Stockholm has also received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB (APAC SPAC A, ISIN code SE0015949540,
order book ID 225896) shall be given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.