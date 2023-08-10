Ideal Power Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"The second quarter and 2023 thus far were transformative in our transition from a technology development company to a commercial company and included some of the most significant accomplishments in the Company's history. We achieved all of our first half of 2023 milestones and we remain on track to achieve our remaining 2023 goals," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

Brdar continued, "The B-TRAN full process flow engineering run by our wafer fabrication supplier with high-volume production capability demonstrated the manufacturability of B-TRAN with high yield and excellent device performance, clearing the last and by far the biggest technical risk for B-TRAN development and commercialization. This was a pivotal accomplishment and prerequisite for commercialization. In addition, we delivered hundreds of devices to Diversified Technologies, Inc. ("DTI") to complete our work under the Naval Sea Systems Command ("NAVSEA") program and completed B-TRAN shipments to the large companies in our test and evaluation program, representing a significant step in commercializing B-TRAN."

Key Second Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Qualified a wafer fabrication supplier with high-volume production capability. The engineering run demonstrated the manufacturability of the B-TRAN with high yield and excellent device performance, clearing the last and by far the biggest technical risk for B-TRAN development and commercialization.

Completed volume shipments of packaged B-TRAN devices to DTI, our NAVSEA program collaboration partner. We have now fulfilled all our obligations under our subcontract with DTI for this program.

Implemented an innovation in how we drive and control B-TRAN. Subsequent testing demonstrated an additional 20% improvement in conduction losses, making B-TRAN conduction losses five times better than bidirectional circuits utilizing two IGBTs and two diodes. This improvement was incorporated into B-TRAN customer kits delivered to test and evaluation program participants.

Completed shipments to large companies in the B-TRAN Test and Evaluation program including a top 10 global automaker, a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, a leading provider in the solar industry, two Global 500 power management companies and a global provider of backup power and energy management solutions with more kits to follow for additional and new program participants. Initial feedback from program participants is overwhelmingly positive.

Added a second Forbes 2022 Global 500 leader in diverse power management markets to the roster of the B-TRAN test and evaluation program. This market leader will evaluate B-TRAN initially for use in solid-state circuit breakers in its smart infrastructure division.

Successfully completed all Phase 1 deliverables for our custom B-TRAN module development program with a top 10 global automaker. We've already agreed on the Phase II scope of the work with the automaker's engineering team and await approval of the purchase order. The delivery of production-ready B-TRAN based modules for this program continues to be targeted for 2025.

B-TRAN Patent Estate: Currently at 75 issued B-TRAN patents with 32 of those issued outside of the United States and 35 pending B-TRAN patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Development revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $98,443.

Grant revenue was $36,724 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $50,978 in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $2.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash used in operating and investing activities in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash used in operating and investing activities in the first half of 2023 was $3.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2023.

2023 Milestones

The Company is actively engaged with multiple customers in each of its key target markets. Ideal Power completed all of its first half of 2023 milestones and is on track to achieve its remaining 2023 milestones. Our 2023 milestones and their status are:

Launched first commercial product in January 2023, the SymCool Power Module, a B-TRAN multi-die module. First commercial sales later in 2023.

Completed Phase I of multi-year development program with top 10 global automaker in the second quarter of 2023.

Completed first engineering run with production fab in the second quarter of 2023.

Delivered packaged B-TRANs to DTI under the NAVSEA program in the first half of 2023.

Commenced customer shipments to B-TRAN test and evaluation participants in the second quarter of 2023.

Introduce second commercial product, an intelligent power module, in the third quarter of 2023.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry.

