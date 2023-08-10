Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused in Southeast Asia, is pleased to provide the following update on its previously announced marketed public offering and executed sale and purchase agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Mont D'Or Petroleum Limited ("MOPL") (the "Acquisition").

The Company has been working with the TSX Venture Exchange to receive approval for the transaction as it is categorized as a Fundamental Transaction. In addition, the Company is working with the Alberta Securities Commission to finalize its short form prospectus document. The approval process for the Acquisition has taken longer than expected due to the delays with certifications related to corporate entities within the MOPL corporate structure.

The Company anticipates that all necessary approvals will be received in due course and is extending the expected closing date of the Transaction to on or before the week of September 25, 2023.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

For further information please visit our website (www.criteriumenergy.com), call 403-668-1630 or contact:

Robin Auld

Chief Executive Officer

Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: rauld@criteriumenergy.com

Matt Klukas

Chief Operating Officer

Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: mklukas@criteriumenergy.com

