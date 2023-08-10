Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
[10.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,220,011.00
|USD
|0
|94,759,028.46
|6.226
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|0
|31,976,279.65
|5.6747
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,787,781.00
|GBP
|0
|40,199,116.19
|8.3962
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,699,815.03
|7.8492
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|43,770,977.58
|102.8671