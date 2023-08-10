The "Europe Seaweed Market by Type, Form, Application, and Geography Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe seaweed market and its projected growth till 2030. The report covers eleven major countries in Europe and emphasizes current market trends, size, and recent developments, while also providing a forecast for the market.

The Europe seaweed market is projected to reach $5.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 1,815.25 KT by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Report Findings:

Growth Drivers: The rising adoption of plant-based products, increasing consumption of seaweed-based products, and government initiatives to boost seaweed cultivation are the key drivers for the market's growth. Seaweed is a rich source of nutrients and minerals, contributing to its increased demand. Challenges: Natural calamities are expected to restrain the market's growth to some extent. Opportunities: The growing demand for biofuels and technological advancements offer significant growth opportunities for seaweed manufacturers. Type: The red seaweed segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing application of red seaweed in the food industry, its unique taste, nutritional benefits, and ease of use. Application: In 2023, the food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The increasing use of seaweed for human consumption, driven by the rising demand for organic food products and plant-based proteins, contributes to this growth. Geographic Analysis: France is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as high import volume of seaweed, growing demand for clean label products, and a rising food supplements market drive the demand for seaweed in the country.

Key Players:

The report provides valuable insights for existing players and new entrants in the market, including key trends, opportunities, challenges, and recent strategic developments. Some of the key players operating in the Europe seaweed market include:

Seaweed Co.

Cargill Incorporated

Ocean Rainforest

Thorverk

ALGAplus

MYCSA Ag Inc.

Seaweed Solutions AS

The Seaweed Company

Baoji Earay Bio-Tech Co. Ltd

Shore Seaweed

Algae (Part of Valagro Group) (Norway).

Key Questions Answered in the Report-

What is the current value of revenue generated by the Europe seaweed market?

At what rate is the Europe seaweed demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the Europe seaweed market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, form, and application create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Europe seaweed market?

Who are the major players in the Europe seaweed market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the Europe seaweed market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

