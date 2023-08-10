Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 15:48
People's Daily: Chinese state media comments on "Global South" for first time as BRICS summit draws near

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: People's Daily carries an editorial Wednesday, under the pen name "Huan Yuping", elaborating on China's position on the "Global South.".

It is the first time Chinese state media has commented on the "Global South."

The article, entitled "Global South confident in building equal, orderly multi-polar world," was published in a prominent position on the third page of People's Daily. It took up nearly one third of the page, demonstrating the importance People's Daily places on the "Global South."

There has been a sharp rise in international attention on the "Global South" in recent years. While expressing its explicit support for the "Global South," the People's Daily commentary noted that China is an ex-officio member of the "Global South" and will always be a member of the big family of developing countries.

The article emphasizing that development and rejuvenation are the historical mission of the "Global South." As profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly in the world today, discussions on the "Global South" signal an intensifying aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries for independent development, solidarity, and cooperation. These countries are becoming a non-negligible force in the international landscape, the article said.

The increasing confidence demonstrated by the "Global South" on the international stage highlights the diverse values and interests of the developing world, reflecting the urgent need to safeguard peace and development and defend fairness and justice, the article pointed out.

Since February this year, the newspaper has published 9 commentaries under the pen name "Huan Yuping." The articles provided insightful analysis and interpretation of major international affairs, conveying viewpoints that closely align with the perspectives of the Chinese government.

The "Huan Yuping" commentary was published as the 15th BRICS summit draws near. The summit is scheduled to take place from Aug. 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Aug. 7 that during the summit, BRICS leaders will discuss topics such as strengthening BRICS cooperation and expanding the BRICS mechanism.

More than 40 countries have expressed an interest in joining BRICS and 22 of them have formally applied to join the group.

Pandor said South Africa has invited 67 leaders from Africa and the "Global South" to attend the BRICS-Africa outreach and BRICS Plus dialogues. Twenty leaders from international and regional organizations, including the UN Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, will also be invited to attend the meetings.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-state-media-comments-on-global-south-for-first-time-as-brics-summit-draws-near-301897955.html

