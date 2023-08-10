Hunden Partners Welcomes Real Estate Veteran Steve Haemmerle as Executive Vice President

Haemmerle Will Lead an Expanded Array of Consulting Services for the Growing Firm

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, national real estate advisory practice, has welcomed senior real estate professional Steve Haemmerle as Executive Vice President. Previously Executive Vice President of Navy Pier, Inc., Haemmerle was responsible for leading the creation and implementation of the Centennial Vision, the master plan for the redevelopment of Navy Pier. With more than 30 years of industry experience, including strategic planning, mixed-use development, project management, architecture, and real estate operations, the addition of Haemmerle at Hunden signals the firm's commitment to delivering expertise and experienced counsel to its clients.

Hunden is expanding its breadth of consulting services and managing a growing list of active client projects. Haemmerle will provide additional senior leadership and expertise, including consulting during and after the completion of feasibility studies, strategic planning, development advisory services, and project implementation services.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Steve to Hunden Partners. His expertise in creating and implementing strategies for the development of complex, high-profile mixed-use districts is unmatched," says Hunden President and CEO Rob Hunden. "Beyond his wealth of experience, his passion for placemaking will further enable the firm to help communities develop flourishing, authentic, and vibrant destinations."

Haemmerle joins Hunden after serving as the Managing Principal at Strategic Redevelopment Advisors, a real estate advisory practice. Over the course of his career, he has been directly responsible for more than $2 billion of real estate development, including managing development activities for the $1.2 billion McCormick Place West Expansion.

"I am passionate about placemaking and am excited to have the opportunity to help communities deliver their transformative real estate projects," says Haemmerle. "I was drawn to Hunden Partners because of its industry leadership and the opportunity to provide consulting services to such an extensive and diverse array of compelling development opportunities across North America."

Haemmerle previously served as Vice President of Strategic Planning at the St. Joe Company and early in his career worked in commercial real estate development and architecture. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in architecture and went on to earn an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego, and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects.

In addition, Hunden also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities, and private developers. Rob Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world.

For more information, please visit https://hunden.com.

