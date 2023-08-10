pixiv Inc.: hololive's First Official Commercial Art Book 'hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION' to Be Released Soon

Along with special store bonuses and tie-in events in Korea and Taiwan
TOKYO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) is excited to announce the release of the art book "hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION", which compiles winning illustrations from the hololive Creator Contest 2023 held on the illustration, manga, and novel communication platform pixiv. The artbook will be released by KADOKAWA on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
To commemorate the release of the art book, an exhibition showcasing 82 artworks primarily consisting of contest-winning illustrations will be held in Korea and Taiwan. Furthermore, a campaign will be launched through the self-service printing terminals printingbox and ibon, allowing users to print illustrations from popular artists and contest winners.
pixiv will continue to work on projects that support creators worldwide to fulfill their mission of "building an exciting space for everyone to enjoy creative activities."
"hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION" Overview:
Release date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
Price: 2,750 yen (tax included)
Specifications: 128 pages, B5 size
Product page: https://amzn.asia/d/gCuSjZm
Publisher: KADOKAWA
Exhibition Details:
* All times are local to the event location.
hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION in Korea
Date: Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
Venue: Animate KOREA main store Hongdae store event space
hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION in Taiwan
Date: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
Venue: Animate Taipei Store
Website: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=9921
Availability of printed products at self-service printing terminals
printingbox (Korea)
Sales period: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
ibon (Taiwan)
Sales period: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
Website: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=9977
¦ About hololive production
hololive production is a VTuber agency that consists of talent groups such as hololive and HOLOSTARS that focus on live streaming and content creation on platforms such as YouTube. hololive production specializes in the utilization of complex 2D and 3D character model designs for live streaming and content creation.
Official Website: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/
