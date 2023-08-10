pixiv Inc.: hololive's First Official Commercial Art Book 'hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION' to Be Released Soon

Along with special store bonuses and tie-in events in Korea and Taiwan

TOKYO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) is excited to announce the release of the art book "hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION", which compiles winning illustrations from the hololive Creator Contest 2023 held on the illustration, manga, and novel communication platform pixiv. The artbook will be released by KADOKAWA on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

To commemorate the release of the art book, an exhibition showcasing 82 artworks primarily consisting of contest-winning illustrations will be held in Korea and Taiwan. Furthermore, a campaign will be launched through the self-service printing terminals printingbox and ibon, allowing users to print illustrations from popular artists and contest winners.

pixiv will continue to work on projects that support creators worldwide to fulfill their mission of "building an exciting space for everyone to enjoy creative activities."

"hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION" Overview:

Release date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Price: 2,750 yen (tax included)

Specifications: 128 pages, B5 size

Product page: https://amzn.asia/d/gCuSjZm

Publisher: KADOKAWA

Exhibition Details:

* All times are local to the event location.

hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION in Korea

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Venue: Animate KOREA main store Hongdae store event space

hololive Creator Contest 2023 pixiv COLLECTION in Taiwan

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

Venue: Animate Taipei Store

Website: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=9921

Availability of printed products at self-service printing terminals

printingbox (Korea)

Sales period: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

ibon (Taiwan)

Sales period: Saturday, Aug. 12 to Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Website: https://www.pixiv.net/info.php?id=9977

¦ About hololive production

hololive production is a VTuber agency that consists of talent groups such as hololive and HOLOSTARS that focus on live streaming and content creation on platforms such as YouTube. hololive production specializes in the utilization of complex 2D and 3D character model designs for live streaming and content creation.

Official Website: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/

¦ About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works". It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun."

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiries: Takahashi and Nishidoi

Email: info@pixiv.co.jp

