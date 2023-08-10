ARMA International's Nathan Hughes and Tricia Smith Earn Certified Association Executive Credential

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has announced that Nathan Hughes, CEO and Tricia Smith, Vice President of Member Services of ARMA International have recently earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE®) designation, the highest professional credential in the association industry.

To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have experience with a nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass a stringent examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management. More than 4,500 association professionals currently hold the CAE credential. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

"We congratulate Nathan and Tricia for receiving this distinguished association industry designation, which will certainly help them in their careers and in the leadership of the ARMA Board and membership," said Margaret Hermesmeyer, Chair of the Board of Directors. "As CEO Nathan has expanded our global partnerships, enhanced our membership benefits, and implemented the important work that encompasses the information management industry. As the Director of Member Services, Tricia has helped us to grow our membership internationally and successfully leads a team that is critical to the entire success of the association. We are proud of both of these dynamic individuals."

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 47,000 association executives and industry partners. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.

ARMA International is the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets. It provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

