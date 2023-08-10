The National Diversity Council and Michigan Diversity Council Honor the 2023 National Black Men in Leadership Summit Awardees

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / National Diversity Council:

The Michigan Diversity Council (MIDC) will host the third annual National Black Men in Leadership Summit on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug.18, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. The event, in partnership with the National Diversity Council (NDC) and the Michigan Diversity Council, will focus on "The Legacy of Black Leadership and Excellence." This theme encapsulates a celebration of accomplishments, a recognition of challenges overcome, and a call to continue striving for equity, justice, and positive change. At its heart, the summit will embody the rich tapestry of achievements across diverse arenas, highlighting the exemplary contributions of Black leaders across generations.

The 2023 National Black Men in Leadership Summit Awards highlight individuals who have succeeded in their careers while paving the way for Black men to advance in the corporate and education sectors. These individuals contribute to creating and promoting a culture where Black talent is supported and leveraged for organizational success. They demonstrate leadership excellence and high visibility in the Black community and maintain a record of professional accomplishments.

"The National Diversity Council honors and recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of Black men that lead in the corporate and educational fields," said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council. "It is imperative that we promote inclusion and advancement opportunities in the C-Suite and beyond."

2023 Black Men in Leadership Summit Awardees

Business Impact Award

MACC Development

Racial Justice and DE&I Advocacy Award

New Detroit

Community Leader Award

Dwan Dandridge

CEO

Black Leaders Detroit

Outstanding Entrepreneur Award

Maurice Evans

CEO

Elite School Management

Outstanding Educator Award

Glenn McIntosh

Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer

Oakland University

Business Leader Award

Kenneth Mathies

Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer

AAA

Emerging Leader Award

Dominic Mathis - Nelson

Undergrad at Michigan State University

In addition to the individual and company awards, scholarships will be awarded to Black male college-bound students. The selected scholarship recipients are individuals who demonstrate strong leadership traits, community involvement, and academic achievement.

The Title sponsor of this event is AAA - The Auto Club Group; the Platinum sponsor is Aston Carter / Aerotek / Actalent; the Silver sponsor is The Elite Group; and the Bronze sponsors are Comerica Bank and Flagstar Bank.

Registration for the third annual National Black Men in Leadership Summit is open and can be purchased at https://blackmeninleadershipsummit.org/2023/. For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ivy Hunter at ivy.hunter@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the Michigan Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion. The Michigan Diversity Council is under the umbrella of the National Diversity Council. More information about the council is available at: http://michigandiversitycouncil.org/.

About the National Diversity Council

As a diversity, equity, and inclusion focused non-profit offering consulting and training to many of the leading businesses across the nation, we are dedicated to fostering a dynamic learning environment and to empowering organizations to enhance their work environments. Through our programs, we provide invaluable opportunities for organizations to share best practices and gain insights from top leaders in the field of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

