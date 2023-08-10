HushTags Officially Launches Revolutionary Messaging App that Transforms Communication Using Physical Objects

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Creative Cretin, a Scottsdale, AZ based LLC officially launches HushTags, a new groundbreaking app that revolutionizes the way individuals exchange messages. It is the first app that enables users to share videos, notes, and sketches with just a single tap everywhere they go. By utilizing physical objects and incorporating Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, a cutting-edge technology that enables seamless communication between two devices when they are in proximity, HushTags enables users to share memories and experiences effortlessly, securely, and privately.

With a focus on simplicity and interactivity, HushTags transforms the concept of message discovery, fostering meaningful connections where you can leave your mark in both digital and physical spaces, changing the way people connect and engage with one another.

Justin McCullough, the founder of Creative Cretin LLC, and the developer of HushTags, says "I created Hushtags to be an easy-to-use affordable way to leave traces of my story all over the city I am a part of. I have always enjoyed the idea of sharing stories with a random passerby who I may never actually meet. I hope that others will too."

Central to HushTags is the use of simple self-adhesive decals, or stickers. Leveraging the widespread familiarity and usage of stickers, HushTags makes it easy for users to comprehend and interact with the network. Whether it's in the comfort of their homes, in educational settings, or by attaching stickers to personal belongings such as backpacks, laptops, or journals, people naturally enjoy displaying stickers in their personal environments.

The HushTags app is available on iOS and Android platforms.

For more information, visit hushtags.app and stay connected on Instagram @officialhushtags and TikTok @hushtagsapp.

Media Contact: Jill@macadoo.com

