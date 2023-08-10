ST Engineering Aethon Announces RoboHero Awards to Recognize Exceptional Use of Autonomous Mobile Robot Technology in Healthcare

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / ST Engineering Aethon Inc. (Aethon), a leading provider of autonomous mobile robot solutions, today announced its inaugural RoboHero Award recipients. This award recognizes healthcare organizations that have achieved excellence in the adoption and utilization of mobile robotic technology as part of their operations.
"We are fortunate to have a long list of healthcare customers that rely on Aethon's autonomous mobile robots every day. This award recognizes the very top of this prestigious class for their consistency and leadership in deploying mobile robotic technology. We appreciate their dedication to our products, but most of all we value their partnership in helping to advance the use of our robots across their organizations," said Peter Seiff, CEO of ST Engineering Aethon.
"The Aethon robot has been a great team member for our laboratory. It has become an indispensable part of our operation, and this is a wonderful recognition of our lean workflow transformation and the efficiency gains produced," said Sarah Province, Laboratory Director at AdventHealth Orlando.
Recognitions are in the categories of 'Most Miles Traveled' and 'Most Deliveries Made' for a single robot within the following clinical and logistics departments throughout the hospital: Pharmacy, Laboratory, Nutrition, Surgical, Linen, Environmental Services, Materials, and Shared Use, for the June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, time period. In addition to individual departments, Aethon has recognized the top fleet customer in each category. A fleet customer is a hospital site using five or more robots. Each award recipient will receive a commemorative trophy from Aethon. In addition, all award recipients will be part of a draw where Aethon will select one recipient at random to donate $5,000 to a charity of its choice.
Most Miles Traveled for a Single Robot
- El Camino Hospital - Supplies (Mountain View, CA) - 2,488 miles
- Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg - Laboratory (Canonsburg, PA) - 2,467 miles
- Scripps La Jolla Medical Center- Dietary (Ja Jolla, CA) - 2,164 miles
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Pharmacy (Fort Thomas, KY) - 2,059 miles
- Seinajoki Hospital - Dietary (Seinajoki, Finland) - 1,257 miles
- Parkview Regional Medical Center - EVS (Fort Wayne, IN) - 1,194 miles
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital - Shared Use (Tacoma, WA) - 1,181 miles
- UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay - Linen (San Francisco, CA) - 943 miles
Most Deliveries Made for a Single Robot
- Royal Melbourne Hospital - Surgical (Melbourne, Australia) - 48,938 deliveries
- AdventHealth Orlando - Laboratory (Orlando, FL) - 37,342 deliveries
- Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital - Dietary (Singapore) - 30,060 deliveries
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Pharmacy (Fort Thomas, KY) - 24,185 deliveries
- Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital - Supplies (Monongahela, PA) - 17,786 deliveries
- University Health - Shared Use (San Antonio, TX) - 15,148 deliveries
- UPMC Williamsport - EVS (Williamsport, PA) - 6,476 deliveries
Top Fleet - Miles Traveled
- UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay (San Francisco, CA) - 19,738 miles
Top Fleet - Deliveries Made
- University Health (San Antonio, TX) - 185,527 deliveries
Across its customer base, Aethon's robots make millions of deliveries traveling hundreds of thousands of miles each year. Since 2004, Aethon robots have been a reliable, safe, and efficient solution for the movement of goods throughout hospitals around the world.
About ST Engineering Aethon
ST Engineering Aethon is a leading provider of autonomous mobile robot solutions, dedicated to transforming the way organizations deliver goods. Aethon's innovative robots enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall productivity in both healthcare and hospitality verticals. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced navigation systems, Aethon empowers organizations to optimize internal logistics and free up resources for higher-value activities.
About ST Engineering
ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of about US$6.8b in FY2022 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.
