AM Best has revised the implications of the under review status to positive from negative for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Kelvin Re Limited (Kelvin Re) (Guernsey).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Kelvin Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating actions follow the acquisition of Kelvin Re by Marco Capital Holdings Limited (Marco Capital) via its wholly owned subsidiary, Humboldt Re Limited, on 10 July 2023. Marco Capital is a Malta-domiciled property/casualty (re)insurance run-off specialist.

The ratings were placed under review with negative implications on 17 March 2023 given the uncertainty regarding Kelvin Re's future ownership and strategy. The revised implications of the under review status reflects improved clarity over the company's post-acquisition balance sheet and business plans, together with certainty over its future ownership.

Before removing the under review status, AM Best must first conduct a thorough analysis of Marco Capital and assess the implications of Kelvin Re's integration within the wider group strategy.

Kelvin Re has been in run-off since December 2020, and its short-tail book of property-related reserves are expected to develop positively over the coming years. The company is not expected to underwrite any new business. Kelvin Re's risk adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is expected to remain very comfortably at the strongest level.

