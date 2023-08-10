Quality Industrial Corp.: QIND Confirms Its Second Quarter of 2023 Results with Increased Net Profit Margin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC PINK:QIND), filed its second quarter of 2023 results on August 10, 2023. It was a productive second quarter during which the company laid further foundations for future growth and its intended uplist to NYSE American.

QIND reported Q2 2023 revenue of $21,601,906 with net profit of $2,852,632 compared with revenue of $18,216,000 and net profit of $ 1,946,443 for the three months ended June 30th, 2022. This represents an 18.6% increase in Revenue and 46.6% increase in Net Profit in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of the previous year.

QIND is optimistic about its second quarter results which demonstrate the progress of its operations. In line with seasonal and cyclical trends in the Industrial and Manufacturing sectors, the third quarter, and particularly the fourth quarter of every year is traditionally the strongest for QIND's operating business.

QIND's subsidiary, Quality International Co Ltd FCZ, currently has over $150 million in signed purchase orders which are in various stages of the manufacturing process. These orders are expected to be completed and invoiced during the remainder of 2023 and during 2024.

"We are pleased with this solid second quarter performance which confirms that our quarterly progress is in line with our forecasts for 2023 and beyond. As was the case in 2022, although now with heightened demand and a larger order book, we anticipate quarter-on-quarter growth through the remainder of this year." said QIND CEO, John-Paul Backwell.

Having filed its Form 10-Q, QIND is now in the process of finalizing its Form 10-KT for filing following the company's recent change in fiscal year. The form 10-KT will be a Transition report with audit reports for the following periods:

January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Following the 10-KT submission the company intends file its Form S-1 with audit reports for the new fiscal year periods as follows:

July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022

July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023

The QIND Board's decision to change its fiscal year end was related to the company's intent to uplist to the NYSE American and to allow investors to measure revenue and earnings year-over-year more accurately. The company anticipates that the reduction of complexity with audit reports for the new fiscal may improve the timeframe for effectiveness of its Form S-1.

