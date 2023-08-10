Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 17:00
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

75.40

GG00BJVDZ946

9th August 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 10th August 2023


