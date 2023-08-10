InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company - Aug 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BHJYC057

Issuer Name

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Boron Investments B.V.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Zeist

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Netherlands

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.051902 0.000000 4.051902 6800000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BHJYC057 6800000 0 4.051902 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 6800000 4.051902%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B1







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Stichting Administratiekantoor Boron Boron Holding N.V. 4.051902 0.000000 4.051902% Boron Holding N.V. Stoetwegen Holdings N.V. 4.051902 0.000000 4.051902% Stoetwegen Holdings N.V. Boron Holding B.V. 4.051902 0.000000 4.051902% Boron Holding B.V. Boron Investments B.V. 4.051902 0.000000 4.051902%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This is a correction of a previous notification dated 1 August 2023. Stichting Administratiekantoor Boron is controlled by 5 board members and therefore has no ultimate controlling person. This submission is made by Boron Investments B.V on behalf of itself and each of the following group entities: (i) Stichting Administratiekantoor Boron; (ii) Boron Holding N.V; (iii) Stoetwegen Holdings N.V.; and (iv) Boron Holding B.V.

12. Date of Completion

10-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Zeist, The Netherlands

