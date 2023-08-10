Bullet EV Charging Solutions Will Help Tackle America's EV Charger Shortage

Seasoned team launches company to install and maintain EV charging, solar and storage systems.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Bullet EV Charging Solutions, a rapidly-growing installer of EV chargers, solar panels, and battery storage systems, today announced its formal launch. The renewables services company will take on three critical energy challenges: the scarcity of EV chargers, a strained power grid and volatile electricity rates. As it continues its expansion, Bullet EV is expected to generate thousands of green-collar jobs throughout the country.

Headquartered in Austin with over 60 full-time employees, Bullet EV is initially offering its services in Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado with national expansion planned for 2024. The company is already on pace to generate annual revenue north of $20 million this year with positive cash flow from inception. Its offerings-EV charging stations, solar panels, battery storage installations, repair, and maintenance-are available to both commercial and residential customers. Bullet EV is a Tesla Certified Installer and a ChargePoint Certified Installer.

Behind Bullet EV is an experienced leadership team: Allen Rezapour, co-founder and former co-CEO of Fox Rent-A-Car, Andres Pinter, a former senior member of Ares Management's investment team and Mark Vogel, an expert in renewable energy and former SVP for ADT's Solar division. Rezapour, who was semi-retired after recently selling Fox to auto rental giant Europcar, has provided Bullet EV with the investment capital required for expedited growth.

Consumer demand and government incentives are fueling the need for more EV chargers- both commercial and residential-across the country, according to company executives. While Bullet EV specializes in the installation of EV charger infrastructure, its services also include installing solar panels and storage systems, along with ongoing maintenance and repair for each of its offerings.

According to data from S&P Global Mobility, the U.S. does not currently have adequate charging infrastructure in place to support the growing EV market. To accommodate forecasted EV sales demand, the number of EV chargers needs to quadruple between now and 2025-and grow more than eight-fold by 2030. "Current and projected demand for EV chargers is the catalyst for the formation of Bullet EV," said Mark Vogel, Chief Operating Officer of Bullet EV Charging Solutions.

"The number of new electric vehicles sold in this country has been doubling every year. There are simply not enough chargers to accommodate the EVs that will be on the road," said Vogel. "Our company is addressing the big picture-providing a combination of EV charging, solar and battery storage. Imagine being able to charge your car from the power you generated from your roof and stored in your own batteries. The ultimate goal is to allow our customers to achieve grid independence."

Many forecasters estimate that up to half of U.S. new car sales will be electric vehicles by 2030, according to Andres Pinter, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Bullet EV Charging Solutions.

"With various government and EPA deadlines fast approaching, Bullet EV will get ahead of the country's EV charger problem," said Pinter. "The issue is not only the alarming shortage of charging infrastructure, but the existing EV chargers in place are not being routinely repaired and maintained."

Government mandates and incentives are providing tailwinds for the EV charger industry. For example, by 2027, light-duty government vehicles will need to be emission-free per President Biden's executive order. By 2035, California's Advanced Clean Cars II rule will require all new car and light truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) greatly expanded federal tax credits to provide massive incentives for the expansion of the country's EV charger infrastructure. The private sector is also digging deep to build out their own EV charger networks. For example, seven major automakers recently announced they were forming a joint-venture to roll out 30,000 EV chargers across the U.S. at an estimated cost of several billion dollars.

While the U.S. faces an increasingly strained grid, Allen Rezapour, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Bullet EV Charging Solutions, noted that electric vehicles, combined with solar and storage systems, can help alleviate the pressure on the country's power infrastructure.

"Bullet EV focuses on renewables as a holistic, big-picture solution for homeowners and commercial customers. The potential for this market is huge, and we are especially proud that Bullet EV will create thousands of green-collar jobs across the country to fulfill these needs," said Rezapour.

Visit Bullet EV Charging Solutions for more information.

About Bullet EV Charging Solutions

Founded in 2023 in Austin, Texas, Bullet EV Charging Solutions is a rapidly-growing renewables services company facilitating the country's transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. Bullet EV is creating the nation's largest workforce of EV charger installers specializing in every type of charger installation, from one-off residential jobs to large-scale infrastructure projects. Helping its customers achieve grid independence, the company's services also include installing solar panels, battery storage systems. In addition to its installation services, Bullet EV's workforce will monitor, maintain and repair EV charger infrastructure throughout the country. Bullet EV is a Tesla Certified Installer and a ChargePoint Certified Installer.

Contact:

Christine Rombouts

949.631.1557

crombouts@ca.rr.com or press@bulletev.com

SOURCE: Bullet EV Charging Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773539/Bullet-EV-Charging-Solutions-Will-Help-Tackle-Americas-EV-Charger-Shortage