Everbridge, ServiceNow, and PayPal alum to lead AuditBoard's Engineering and IT teams through the company's next phase of innovation and growth.

AuditBoard,the leading cloud-based platform transforming how businesses manage risk, today announced the appointment of Haibei (Happy) Wang to its executive leadership team as AuditBoard's Chief Development Officer. Wang will lead the company's Engineering and IT organizations, bringing a potent combination of deep technical expertise, experience scaling and operating at scale, and people leadership skills gained through her previous work at market-defining technology companies.

Before joining AuditBoard, Wang served as the Chief Technology Officer at Everbridge, where she led worldwide product development, data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning teams. Prior to Everbridge, she spent more than 20 years in technology leadership roles within public and private high-growth technology companies including ServiceNow, PayPal, Globality, and AccelOps/Fortinet.

Wang has a history of serving as a customer advocate and playing pivotal roles in scaling technology businesses by deploying sound application architecture, building talented development teams, designing rigorous development processes, and developing predictable delivery models. Wang is also a strong advocate for women in tech, recently speaking at the Women of Silicon Valley 2023 Forum in San Francisco. She is a member of Chief, the membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

"Happy's strong personal passion for empowering customers through scalable, innovative, and highly intuitive solutions makes her a perfect fit for this role," said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. "Her leadership will help us continue to deliver value to our customers in new and powerful ways across our connected risk platform."

"I'm excited to be joining a company that drives growth by placing customers at the center," said Haibei (Happy) Wang, AuditBoard's Chief Development Officer. "I look forward to helping to continue to attract and develop outstanding talent at every level, manage our growing product portfolio, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and deliver increasing value to our customers through world-class innovation and infrastructure."

Wang's appointment comes as AuditBoard's market momentum continues to build, with the company recently announcing it had surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue and naming accomplished SaaS executive Roxanne Oulman to its board of directors. In addition, AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform continues to be regarded by customers as best-in-class. Based on overwhelmingly positive customer reviews, it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 B2B app, amongst more than 100,000 apps across all categories and industries, in G2's prestigious Best B2B Software Awards, and been rated as Leader in both the Audit Management and GRC Summer 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, a streak that has reached 15 and 14 consecutive quarters respectively.

