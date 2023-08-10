Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
10 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 586.453. The highest price paid per share was 591.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 579.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,636,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,411,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
129
580.60
08:15:45
115
580.80
08:15:45
1033
579.80
08:16:03
1036
580.60
08:36:44
170
580.60
08:36:44
211
579.80
08:37:46
740
579.80
08:39:41
29
579.80
08:39:41
818
580.40
08:41:26
290
581.20
08:44:54
884
581.20
08:44:54
1101
582.20
08:54:58
1169
584.00
09:09:05
1130
583.60
09:18:26
1120
584.20
09:51:11
11
584.20
09:51:11
1038
582.80
10:00:26
1217
582.40
10:12:42
700
583.40
10:25:01
550
583.40
10:25:01
1071
583.20
10:25:54
1136
583.20
10:25:54
562
582.40
10:38:24
416
582.40
10:38:24
1110
583.20
10:52:18
1092
583.20
10:53:08
464
584.60
11:00:09
359
584.60
11:00:09
596
584.80
11:00:09
361
584.80
11:00:09
257
584.80
11:00:09
325
584.80
11:00:09
1403
584.80
11:00:09
1001
584.60
11:00:10
859
584.40
11:00:13
155
584.40
11:00:13
1098
584.40
11:00:13
113
584.40
11:00:13
1092
584.60
11:01:03
1129
584.40
11:04:56
1163
584.80
11:05:42
870
584.60
11:06:45
256
584.60
11:06:45
753
585.20
11:19:59
360
585.20
11:19:59
1175
585.40
11:28:45
1107
585.00
11:37:26
1105
584.80
11:44:33
610
584.60
11:52:37
371
584.60
11:52:37
365
585.00
11:58:20
797
585.00
11:58:20
1079
585.20
12:11:08
945
585.00
12:12:07
46
585.00
12:12:07
905
584.40
12:26:40
200
584.40
12:26:40
1070
584.40
12:32:13
1146
584.40
12:39:00
1103
584.20
12:39:00
1192
583.60
12:59:09
|
612
584.20
13:11:03
562
584.20
13:11:03
352
584.60
13:19:09
649
584.60
13:19:09
949
585.20
13:25:25
206
585.20
13:25:25
119
585.60
13:29:59
895
585.60
13:29:59
1039
585.60
13:29:59
1219
585.60
13:29:59
1001
588.00
13:31:50
1108
586.60
13:33:25
1144
586.00
13:34:28
218
585.80
13:34:34
781
585.80
13:34:34
1092
586.40
13:39:00
1057
585.60
13:42:40
1179
585.60
13:47:56
1195
585.20
13:50:08
1108
585.20
13:57:15
123
586.60
14:02:58
867
586.60
14:02:58
1177
588.20
14:07:37
178
588.00
14:07:37
980
588.00
14:07:37
1079
586.40
14:19:19
1054
586.00
14:23:48
1106
585.80
14:26:01
562
585.40
14:29:17
129
585.40
14:29:17
338
585.40
14:29:17
617
585.00
14:30:39
425
585.00
14:30:39
1027
586.80
14:37:56
65
586.80
14:37:56
1188
586.80
14:37:56
740
586.60
14:37:59
522
586.60
14:37:59
1138
586.40
14:39:13
878
586.60
14:41:50
321
586.60
14:41:50
1018
586.60
14:46:55
562
586.80
14:46:55
561
586.80
14:46:55
68
586.80
14:46:55
73
586.80
14:46:55
747
587.80
14:53:10
370
587.80
14:53:10
1196
588.20
14:55:56
983
588.00
15:00:42
1055
588.40
15:04:37
1180
588.60
15:04:55
1123
588.20
15:06:19
831
589.00
15:08:20
256
589.00
15:08:20
700
589.20
15:08:20
562
589.20
15:08:20
166
589.20
15:08:20
1147
590.00
15:11:45
1033
590.00
15:15:03
1018
590.00
15:15:03
1301
589.60
15:16:07
1021
589.80
15:17:15
171
589.80
15:18:24
905
589.80
15:18:24
1172
589.80
15:20:02
1141
589.80
15:20:02
1078
589.40
15:20:51
1148
589.40
15:21:52
289
589.20
15:22:36
859
589.20
15:22:36
1033
589.40
15:23:53
1013
589.60
15:25:20
700
589.60
15:25:24
508
589.60
15:25:24
1176
590.20
15:31:21
1172
591.00
15:35:01
435
590.80
15:37:16
265
590.80
15:37:16
298
590.80
15:37:16
1070
590.60
15:38:14
1201
591.20
15:41:13
700
590.80
15:46:33
1053
590.60
15:48:05
1089
590.80
15:51:02
87
590.60
15:57:05
1010
590.60
15:57:05
1039
590.40
15:59:11
1026
590.80
16:05:12
475
591.20
16:08:34
439
591.20
16:08:34
80
591.20
16:08:34
1040
591.60
16:13:32
178
591.60
16:13:32
835
590.60
16:19:27
637
590.20
16:23:00