Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.08.23
09:31 Uhr
6,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,8006,85018:30
10.08.2023 | 18:06
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 586.453. The highest price paid per share was 591.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 579.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,636,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,411,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

129

580.60

08:15:45

115

580.80

08:15:45

1033

579.80

08:16:03

1036

580.60

08:36:44

170

580.60

08:36:44

211

579.80

08:37:46

740

579.80

08:39:41

29

579.80

08:39:41

818

580.40

08:41:26

290

581.20

08:44:54

884

581.20

08:44:54

1101

582.20

08:54:58

1169

584.00

09:09:05

1130

583.60

09:18:26

1120

584.20

09:51:11

11

584.20

09:51:11

1038

582.80

10:00:26

1217

582.40

10:12:42

700

583.40

10:25:01

550

583.40

10:25:01

1071

583.20

10:25:54

1136

583.20

10:25:54

562

582.40

10:38:24

416

582.40

10:38:24

1110

583.20

10:52:18

1092

583.20

10:53:08

464

584.60

11:00:09

359

584.60

11:00:09

596

584.80

11:00:09

361

584.80

11:00:09

257

584.80

11:00:09

325

584.80

11:00:09

1403

584.80

11:00:09

1001

584.60

11:00:10

859

584.40

11:00:13

155

584.40

11:00:13

1098

584.40

11:00:13

113

584.40

11:00:13

1092

584.60

11:01:03

1129

584.40

11:04:56

1163

584.80

11:05:42

870

584.60

11:06:45

256

584.60

11:06:45

753

585.20

11:19:59

360

585.20

11:19:59

1175

585.40

11:28:45

1107

585.00

11:37:26

1105

584.80

11:44:33

610

584.60

11:52:37

371

584.60

11:52:37

365

585.00

11:58:20

797

585.00

11:58:20

1079

585.20

12:11:08

945

585.00

12:12:07

46

585.00

12:12:07

905

584.40

12:26:40

200

584.40

12:26:40

1070

584.40

12:32:13

1146

584.40

12:39:00

1103

584.20

12:39:00

1192

583.60

12:59:09

612

584.20

13:11:03

562

584.20

13:11:03

352

584.60

13:19:09

649

584.60

13:19:09

949

585.20

13:25:25

206

585.20

13:25:25

119

585.60

13:29:59

895

585.60

13:29:59

1039

585.60

13:29:59

1219

585.60

13:29:59

1001

588.00

13:31:50

1108

586.60

13:33:25

1144

586.00

13:34:28

218

585.80

13:34:34

781

585.80

13:34:34

1092

586.40

13:39:00

1057

585.60

13:42:40

1179

585.60

13:47:56

1195

585.20

13:50:08

1108

585.20

13:57:15

123

586.60

14:02:58

867

586.60

14:02:58

1177

588.20

14:07:37

178

588.00

14:07:37

980

588.00

14:07:37

1079

586.40

14:19:19

1054

586.00

14:23:48

1106

585.80

14:26:01

562

585.40

14:29:17

129

585.40

14:29:17

338

585.40

14:29:17

617

585.00

14:30:39

425

585.00

14:30:39

1027

586.80

14:37:56

65

586.80

14:37:56

1188

586.80

14:37:56

740

586.60

14:37:59

522

586.60

14:37:59

1138

586.40

14:39:13

878

586.60

14:41:50

321

586.60

14:41:50

1018

586.60

14:46:55

562

586.80

14:46:55

561

586.80

14:46:55

68

586.80

14:46:55

73

586.80

14:46:55

747

587.80

14:53:10

370

587.80

14:53:10

1196

588.20

14:55:56

983

588.00

15:00:42

1055

588.40

15:04:37

1180

588.60

15:04:55

1123

588.20

15:06:19

831

589.00

15:08:20

256

589.00

15:08:20

700

589.20

15:08:20

562

589.20

15:08:20

166

589.20

15:08:20

1147

590.00

15:11:45

1033

590.00

15:15:03

1018

590.00

15:15:03

1301

589.60

15:16:07

1021

589.80

15:17:15

171

589.80

15:18:24

905

589.80

15:18:24

1172

589.80

15:20:02

1141

589.80

15:20:02

1078

589.40

15:20:51

1148

589.40

15:21:52

289

589.20

15:22:36

859

589.20

15:22:36

1033

589.40

15:23:53

1013

589.60

15:25:20

700

589.60

15:25:24

508

589.60

15:25:24

1176

590.20

15:31:21

1172

591.00

15:35:01

435

590.80

15:37:16

265

590.80

15:37:16

298

590.80

15:37:16

1070

590.60

15:38:14

1201

591.20

15:41:13

700

590.80

15:46:33

1053

590.60

15:48:05

1089

590.80

15:51:02

87

590.60

15:57:05

1010

590.60

15:57:05

1039

590.40

15:59:11

1026

590.80

16:05:12

475

591.20

16:08:34

439

591.20

16:08:34

80

591.20

16:08:34

1040

591.60

16:13:32

178

591.60

16:13:32

835

590.60

16:19:27

637

590.20

16:23:00


