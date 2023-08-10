Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 18:24
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Angus Gordon Lennox

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380013QYWO82NZV529

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: BYPBD39

Nature of transaction

Purchase

Date Of Transaction

10 August 2023

Price (s)

72.8 pence

Volume(s)

100,000

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification

719,738

Contact

Michael Campbell

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

10 August 2023


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.