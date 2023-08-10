Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
10.08.23
18:28 Uhr
15,980 Euro
-0,260
-1,60 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,84016,40019:23
15,82016,18018:29
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 18:26
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abivax Announces Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering in the United States

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) today announced that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares, in the United States, subject to market and other conditions, and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing, number of securities to be offered in the proposed offering and their price have not yet been determined.

This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*****

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

SOURCE: ABIVAX

ABIVAX, Thursday, August 10, 2023, Press release picture

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773639/Abivax-Announces-Plans-to-Conduct-Registered-Public-Offering-in-the-United-States

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.