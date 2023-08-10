Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
10.08.2023 | 18:42
Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that the Company's directors (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.

Director

Position

Sold or purchased

Ordinary Shares

Share Price

Resultant Holding

% of total voting rights

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Sold from his dealing account

66,833

£0.06

1,437,157

4.33%

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Purchased in his Lifetime ISA account

66,833

£0.0605

Brendan Kearns

Chief Financial Officer

Purchased

200,000

£0.05

200,000

0.60%

Bryan Coyne

Non-Executive Director

Purchased

300,000

£0.05

5,018,750

15.10%

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

info@kaseiholdings.com

First Sentinel

Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 7876 888 011

brian@first-sentinel.com

gabrielle@first-sentinel.com

  1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

1.1

Name

Jai Patel

1.2

Position / status

Chief Investment Officer

1.3

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

2.1

Issuer

Kasei Holdings Plc

LEI: 984500556C45AE388547

2.2

Description of the financial instrument

66,833 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

2.3

ISIN

GB00BN950D98

2.4

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel

2.5

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.06 sold

£0.0605 Purchased

66,833

2.6

Aggregated information

66,833 shares

2.7

Aggregated volume Price

£4,009.98 sold

£4,043.40 purchased

2.8

Date of the transaction

2023-08-10 GMT

2.9

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

  1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

1.1

Name

Brendan Kearns

1.2

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

1.3

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

2.1

Issuer

Kasei Holdings Plc

LEI: 984500556C45AE388547

2.2

Description of the financial instrument

200,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

2.3

ISIN

GB00BN950D98

2.4

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

2.5

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

200,000

2.6

Aggregated information

200,000 shares

2.7

Aggregated volume Price

£10,000 in total

2.8

Date of the transaction

2023-08-10 GMT

2.9

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

  1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

1.1

Name

Bryan Coyne

1.2

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

1.3

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

2.1

Issuer

Kasei Holdings Plc

LEI: 984500556C45AE388547

2.2

Description of the financial instrument

300,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

2.3

ISIN

GB00BN950D98

2.4

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

2.5

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

300,000

2.6

Aggregated information

300,000 shares

2.7

Aggregated volume Price

£15,000 in total

2.8

Date of the transaction

2023-08-10 GMT

2.9

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Bryan Coyne

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

10 August 2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

10 August 2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15.10%

0

15.10%

5,018,750

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

14.20%

0

14.20%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares

GB00BN950D98

5,018,750

15.10%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,018,750

15.10%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

UK

Date of completion

10 August 2023


