Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

10 August 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that the Company's directors (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.

Director Position Sold or purchased Ordinary Shares Share Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Sold from his dealing account 66,833 £0.06 1,437,157 4.33% Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Purchased in his Lifetime ISA account 66,833 £0.0605 Brendan Kearns Chief Financial Officer Purchased 200,000 £0.05 200,000 0.60% Bryan Coyne Non-Executive Director Purchased 300,000 £0.05 5,018,750 15.10%

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer info@kaseiholdings.com First Sentinel Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge Gabrielle Cordeiro +44 7876 888 011 brian@first-sentinel.com gabrielle@first-sentinel.com

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Jai Patel 1.2 Position / status Chief Investment Officer 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 2.1 Issuer Kasei Holdings Plc LEI: 984500556C45AE388547 2.2 Description of the financial instrument 66,833 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each 2.3 ISIN GB00BN950D98 2.4 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel 2.5 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.06 sold £0.0605 Purchased 66,833 2.6 Aggregated information 66,833 shares 2.7 Aggregated volume Price £4,009.98 sold £4,043.40 purchased 2.8 Date of the transaction 2023-08-10 GMT 2.9 Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Brendan Kearns 1.2 Position / status Chief Financial Officer 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 2.1 Issuer Kasei Holdings Plc LEI: 984500556C45AE388547 2.2 Description of the financial instrument 200,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2.3 ISIN GB00BN950D98 2.4 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares 2.5 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 200,000 2.6 Aggregated information 200,000 shares 2.7 Aggregated volume Price £10,000 in total 2.8 Date of the transaction 2023-08-10 GMT 2.9 Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Bryan Coyne 1.2 Position / status Non-Executive Director 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 2.1 Issuer Kasei Holdings Plc LEI: 984500556C45AE388547 2.2 Description of the financial instrument 300,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2.3 ISIN GB00BN950D98 2.4 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares 2.5 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 300,000 2.6 Aggregated information 300,000 shares 2.7 Aggregated volume Price £15,000 in total 2.8 Date of the transaction 2023-08-10 GMT 2.9 Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: KASEI HOLDINGS PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Bryan Coyne City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 10 August 2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 August 2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.10% 0 15.10% 5,018,750 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.20% 0 14.20%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares GB00BN950D98 5,018,750 15.10% SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,018,750 15.10% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi