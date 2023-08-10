Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
10 August 2023
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
("Kasei" or the "Company")
PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification
Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that the Company's directors (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.
Director
Position
Sold or purchased
Ordinary Shares
Share Price
Resultant Holding
% of total voting rights
Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer
Sold from his dealing account
66,833
£0.06
1,437,157
4.33%
Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer
Purchased in his Lifetime ISA account
66,833
£0.0605
Brendan Kearns
Chief Financial Officer
Purchased
200,000
£0.05
200,000
0.60%
Bryan Coyne
Non-Executive Director
Purchased
300,000
£0.05
5,018,750
15.10%
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.
The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer
info@kaseiholdings.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com
gabrielle@first-sentinel.com
1.1
Name
Jai Patel
1.2
Position / status
Chief Investment Officer
1.3
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.1
Issuer
Kasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
2.2
Description of the financial instrument
66,833 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
2.3
ISIN
GB00BN950D98
2.4
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel
2.5
Price(s) and volume(s)
2.6
Aggregated information
66,833 shares
2.7
Aggregated volume Price
£4,009.98 sold
£4,043.40 purchased
2.8
Date of the transaction
2023-08-10 GMT
2.9
Place of the transaction
Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)
1.1
Name
Brendan Kearns
1.2
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
1.3
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.1
Issuer
Kasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
2.2
Description of the financial instrument
200,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
2.3
ISIN
GB00BN950D98
2.4
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
2.5
Price(s) and volume(s)
2.6
Aggregated information
200,000 shares
2.7
Aggregated volume Price
£10,000 in total
2.8
Date of the transaction
2023-08-10 GMT
2.9
Place of the transaction
Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)
1.1
Name
Bryan Coyne
1.2
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
1.3
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.1
Issuer
Kasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
2.2
Description of the financial instrument
300,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
2.3
ISIN
GB00BN950D98
2.4
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
2.5
Price(s) and volume(s)
2.6
Aggregated information
300,000 shares
2.7
Aggregated volume Price
£15,000 in total
2.8
Date of the transaction
2023-08-10 GMT
2.9
Place of the transaction
Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Bryan Coyne
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
10 August 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
10 August 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
15.10%
0
15.10%
5,018,750
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
14.20%
0
14.20%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares
GB00BN950D98
5,018,750
15.10%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
5,018,750
15.10%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
10 August 2023