Komptech Americas Strengthens Canadian Presence With New Sales Manager Hire

Expanding its customer sales capabilities in Canada, Komptech Americas appoints industrial sales veteran Steve Schuppler, boosting its strategic growth initiatives in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / In a strategic move to bolster its presence in Canada, Komptech Americas is thrilled to announce Steve Schuppler as the new Territory Sales Manager for Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba provinces.

Steve Schuppler, Territory Sales Manager, Midwest Canada

Steve, who will be based out of Calgary, Alberta, officially joined the team in July 2023. With over a decade of professional industrial sales experience, Steve brings significant insights and a proven track record of driving growth. His appointment underscores Komptech Americas' dedication to serving its customers in these key territories with renewed vigor and enhanced expertise.

"Steve's wealth of experience has already made him a key addition to the Komptech Americas family," says Lee Short, Senior Area Sales Manager for Canada and Alaska at Komptech Americas. "We see his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being a leading equipment and solution provider in the waste and recycling industry. Increasing customer demand led us to look for an addition to our sales team that would align with our four core values of 'Invested, Guides, Evolving, Together.' Fortunately, we were able to find someone of Steve's caliber to fulfill this important role."

Komptech Americas, as the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, serves the solid waste and organics waste recycling industry with a specialized product portfolio of over 30 machines. These machines are engineered for modern commercial waste processes, including shredding, grinding, separating, screening, and compost windrow turning. With a customer-centric approach to solutions development, Komptech Americas is committed to helping commercial waste recyclers improve efficiencies, lower costs, and increase profitability. The company's comprehensive after-sales support and parts services ensure a seamless client experience.

