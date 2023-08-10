Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
10.08.23
19:26 Uhr
75,90 Euro
+0,32
+0,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,8875,9019:26
75,8875,9219:26
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 19:02
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic Mobile Labs Head to College

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Medtronic:

The Medtronic Mobile Lab is a classroom on wheels. Primarily used to train healthcare providers in the latest healthcare technology, the Mobile Lab also headed to college for the first time - specifically at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

Built to simulate an operating room, each truck is equipped with the latest in surgical equipment and technology and a dedicated staff, which allows for an immersive clinical experience without the need for travel.

Last year, we doubled our fleet to reach 5,000 clinicians in 38 states with healthcare technology education.

And this time, students and recent alumni from the university were able to walk through the Mobile Lab, learn about the latest Medtronic-developed technology that is used in operating rooms, and consider educational and career pathways in healthcare and other science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

"It was very eye-opening, we got to ask a lot of questions," said Nymeer, a student at Alabama A&M. "The people who work at Medtronic, they're very friendly. When I left, I felt a little bit more confident, and I'm actually going to look more into medical school."

The Mobile Lab's visit is just one more example of how Medtronic is aiming to advance diversity in STEM fields, in which Black and African Americans are significantly underrepresented.

"[This experience] makes sure our students aren't overlooking avenues within the STEM realm," said Aaron Thompson, assistant VP for advancement and branding at Alabama A&M University. "One of our mantras here at Alabama A&M is, 'Start here, go anywhere,' and this partnership and this experience here today really helps our students be able to do that."

Learn more about Medtronic's commitment to ID&E in the annual ID&E report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773644/Medtronic-Mobile-Labs-Head-to-College

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.