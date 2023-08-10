Winners will be required to record their growing process using WeedSeedsExpress products.

Each winner will receive $1,500, all the necessary equipment, and get to keep their produce.

No prior experience is required, with the brand looking to test seeds on a range of skills.

Haarlem, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - WeedSeedsExpress is looking for three enthusiasts to grow cannabis using a range of its products and log the progress they make. Each winner will receive $1,500, all the equipment they need, and a number of seeds from the brand's range.





Open to both experienced growers and novices alike, the brand is looking to test its products with a range of people, with winners required to log their progress over a four-to-eight-month period.

Struan, Ecommerce Manger at WeedSeedsExpress, said, "We're keen to test our seeds out amongst a range of growers and are on the hunt for people of all abilities and experience to give it a go. If you've always wanted to grow your own weed, but have been unsure of how to do it, this is the perfect opportunity.

"We're experts in the process and can help winners every step of the way with their grow journal. The aim for us is to then understand how we can improve our products to suit the entire market."

Entrants are required to live in locations where it is legal to grow cannabis, and there will be a stage of Zoom interviews prior to winners being confirmed. Each winner will then receive grow tents, LED lights, humidifiers, fans, and all other equipment required. Further video training is then offered to successful applicants.

Registration is already underway and will run until October 31, with successful applicants then contacted for initial Zoom interviews before confirmation. Those who aren't selected will be entered into a draw for a free 10-pack of seeds.

You can enter and find more information at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blog/get-paid-to-grow-weed.

About WeedSeedsExpress:

WeedSeedsExpress is a Dutch company with the goal of delivering high-grade and affordable cannabis seeds worldwide. Founded in 2005, the brand is one of the most respected retailers in Europe that are well known for their passion and knowledge around growing and cultivation.

You can view WeedSeedsExpress; products and purchase online at:

