Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Spotlights 5 Ways Mentors Can Help Black Founders Thrive This National Black Business Month

As National Black Business Month shines a light on Black-owned businesses, SkysTheLimit.org, an innovative digital platform committed to fostering the growth of historically excluded entrepreneurs, is proud to connect mentors to the resources they need to enhance their commitment to empowering Black founders.

Producing $141 billion in revenue annually and 1.3 million jobs in the U.S., Black-owned businesses make a significant impact supporting the American economy and the needs of our communities.

Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO of SkysTheLimit.org, says, "Over half of the visionary entrepreneurs on Sky's the Limit are Black founders. One of our goals is to create an environment of mentoring excellence, where our business mentors and peer mentors have the tools to support entrepreneurs to get the guidance they need through their entire journey, so that they can build thriving, sustainable businesses."

Here are five ways people interested in supporting entrepreneurs can engage:

Become a Sky's the Limit mentor: By joining Sky's the Limit as a business mentor and advisor, you can help make a significant difference by offering encouragement, listening, coaching, and sharing valuable business skills and perspectives that entrepreneurs may need to overcome business challenges. Increase mentorship excellence by listening to and sharing "The First Buck" podcast: "The First Buck" podcast, hosted by Sky's the Limit Co-Founders Nic Cary and Bo Ghirardelli, offers inspiration for mentors, emerging entrepreneurs, and established business leaders. Each episode features success stories and insights from accomplished entrepreneurs, providing listeners with tools and motivation to thrive in the dynamic world of business. Tune in here to be equipped with the knowledge to better support entrepreneurs. Help entrepreneurs tune and amplify their business funding pitches: Throughout August and beyond, Sky's the Limit entrepreneurs have the chance to vie for startup grants ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 by submitting online video pitches. Kickstart their businesses by helping them develop their pitch and business strategies to access these funding opportunities. Gain and share inspiration from entrepreneurs with transferrable experiences: Join Sky's the Limit for episode 8 of the Limitless! Web Series featuring two inspirational founders, Erick Donaldson, Founder of 99 BXNG, and Chris Harvey, Founder of Harvey Media, LLC and Blackwood Tulsa as they engage in a virtual conversation. This episode provides valuable insights into the experiences and strategies of two successful Black entrepreneurs. Registration is available here. Collaborate with easy tools that help founders move their businesses forward. SkysTheLimit.org offers four free digital workbooks for mentors and entrepreneurs to work on together to get unstuck and move their businesses forward. These resources aid in business planning and strategy development. Here's the link to download all four.

This Black Business Month, Sky's the Limit takes pride in celebrating the accomplishments of the thousands of entrepreneurs who have tapped into the nonprofit's services to help advance their businesses, and the mentors who provided guidance and encouragement along the way.

"The mentors were instrumental in helping to refine my pitch deck for funding, my business plan, website, and social media, and placed us on a better trajectory toward achieving our goals," said Mark Wright, Founder of TRANUTRA

"Business plans are the foundation of any company. With the assistance of the volunteers, I was able to build on a solid foundation," said Risha Brown, Founder of Vera Organix, describing how mentors helped her.

Read more inspiring stories and transformative experiences from entrepreneurs, including Mark and Risha, here.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

