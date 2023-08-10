Equify Financial, LLC Adds Personnel to the Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Team

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Equify Financial, LLC is excited to announce the continued expansion of its Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business with the hiring of key personnel across sales and project-related functional areas of the platform.

Joining the team as Region Sales Managers are James Weyand and Bryan Anderson. James is located in the Philadelphia area and will be covering the northeast market. Bryan is located in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be responsible for several states in the lower and upper Midwest markets.

Additionally, Katherine Leonard has transitioned into the role of Project Coordinator and will be responsible for many current and future projects that include technology, program coordination and business metrics applications. Katherine is located in Equify's headquarters office in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dan Krajewski, EVP of Equify Financial, said, "Equify's continued expansion plans requires us to continually look to build our team with highly qualified personnel. These three individuals come to us with many years of experience across diverse business backgrounds. We are able to acquire this talent as a result of our unique employee and customer-first culture which allows us to attract the best talent in the equipment finance market. As we continue our expansion plans, we will continue to hire best-in-class employees."

Equify's Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program allows referring parties to submit Application Only transactions between $25K and $500K. Its efficient credit decisioning and processing model brings best-in-class service to the equipment finance market.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact: Greg Clemens, National Sales Manager, Phone: 714-425-5567 Email: greg.clemens@equifyllc.com

Press Contact: Taylor Kizer, Equify Executive Assistant, Phone: (817) 490-6800 Email: taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

