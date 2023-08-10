Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 22:02
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Mark Edward Partners

ALKEME expands reach in New York, Florida, California and Tennessee

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Mark Edward Partners, based in New York with offices in Palm Beach, Beverly Hills and Nashville.

ALKEME Acquires Mark Edward Partners

ALKEME Acquires Mark Edward Partners
ALKEME expands reach in New York, Florida, California and Tennessee

Mark Edward Partners provides property and casualty and life and health products and services to corporations, high-net-worth individuals and families and non-profit organizations worldwide. MEP specializes in the sports and entertainment industries, the cannabis industry and affinity groups, including trade groups, associations, professional groups and organizations, membership-based charities.

"The Mark Edward Partners acquisition supports our continued strategic growth initiatives across the United States," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Mark and his team have built an amazing business, and we are excited to partner up with their team to further expand their niches and better serve their customer base."

"The ALKEME partnership opens up an exciting new chapter for our company, team and customers," said Mark Freitas, President & CEO of Mark Edward Partners. "ALKEME's depth of industry experience and access to resources are clear compliments to our focus and will allow us to expand our areas of expertise nationally."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773687/ALKEME-Acquires-Mark-Edward-Partners

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.