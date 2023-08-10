Evergreen Podcasts and Regal Partner to Elevate Entertainment Through Podcasts and Cinema

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce an innovative collaboration with Regal to sponsor two highly acclaimed movie-focused podcasts, Sleepover Cinema and Next Best Picture. Hosts Hannah and Audrey revisit iconic and beloved films for the Sleepover Cinema podcast while Matt Neglia, host of the Next Best Picture podcast, comprehensively covers the latest in the world of cinema.

"Regal's reputation in the film industry aligns seamlessly with Evergreen Podcasts' focus on delivering high-quality, engaging entertainment," said Luke Gibbons, Business Development Manager at Evergreen Podcasts. "This partnership provides powerful synergy between our two companies where Regal's customer-focused Unlimited program meets the boundless storytelling of Evergreen Podcasts."

Regal Unlimited's potential for endless movies coupled with Evergreen Podcasts' unique content offers an exciting new avenue for entertainment enthusiasts to deepen their engagement with their favorite films as well as upcoming releases.

"There are so many ways that movies and podcasts can work together to ignite the passion and fandom of movie lovers across America," said Kelly Hawkins, Vice President of Loyalty at Regal. "Our goal is to continue to build on our community of loyal movie lovers by connecting movie memories to moments that reach beyond the big screen to enhance their experiences."

Regal's commitment to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences and Evergreen Podcasts' dedication to producing high-quality, original content makes this partnership a perfect fit.

About Evergreen Podcasts:

Evergreen Podcasts' mission is to become the largest independent podcasting company worldwide, committed to a premier collection of shows from an international cast of storytellers. Offering global distribution and platforms for dynamic podcast growth, Evergreen produces content that celebrates modern influencers and personalities. Top thought leaders and breakout brands choose Evergreen to create inspiring stories through branded content, original shows and partner podcasts. Our team specializes in comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing and distribution solutions, connecting brands to a broader audience. The Company launched four original podcasts in 2017 and now manages over 220 shows across six networks. Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts at evergreenpodcasts.com.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,818 screens in 429 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of July 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

