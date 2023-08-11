Gravitas Wine Marketing Adds New Brand, Jabber, With Legendary Winemaker to Portfolio

CORTE MADERA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Gravitas Wine Marketing announced today the addition of Jabber Wine to its portfolio. Founded by New Zealand Legendary Winemaker Kim and Chilean viticulturist Iñigo Undurraga, Jabber is a Sauvignon Blanc produced from the Casablanca Valley of Chile. This wine marries Kim's New Zealand experience with the unique viticultural qualities of Casablanca. Grapes are sourced exclusively from the premium vineyard parcels of Undurraga's family holdings to ensure the terroir's qualities shine through.

Since selling his original brand, Kim and his wife have devoted their creativity and expertise to developing their New Zealand family-owned and organically farmed estate. At the same time, he has joined forces with the Chilean viticulturist Iñigo Undurraga to produce premium Sauvignon Blanc. Jabber is Kim's only project outside New Zealand and it's the nickname his friends have playfully chosen for him.

"We have always admired the distinct qualities of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc while also waiting for the Casablanca Valley to have its moment to shine. Jabber Sauvignon Blanc is the answer. It is the perfect expression of Sauvignon Blanc with a unique fruit-forward expression, compliments of the Casablanca Valley. There isn't anything like this wine in our portfolio and we are thrilled to debut the brand to our customers." - Aaron Campbell, Gravitas Wine Marketing

About Gravitas Wine Marketing

Founder Aaron Campbell created Gravitas Wine Marketing in June 2020. Realizing the lack of California distributors and importers who specialized in effectively representing smaller producers, Campbell pulled from his 20+ years of wine sales. Campbell worked at companies such as Epic Wines, Angeles Wine Agency, and Swirl Wine Brokers where he worked in Sales Management and Executive roles. While he was gaining professional wine industry experience, Campbell received the Court of Master Sommeliers Certified Sommelier Certificate and completed the UCLA Vintage Wine Program.

Gravitas Wine Marketing's portfolio includes French producers Clos de Papes, Bosquet des Papes, Le Vieux Donjon, Chateau Fortia, Dom. Olivier Hillaire, Mas de Boislauzon, Dom. Des Chers, Claude Genet, Dom. André Neveu, Dom. Jasmin, Dom. Bernard Gripa and Dom. Bertrand Stehelin. Bordeaux producers include Ch. Mouton,Ch. Lafite, Ch. Latour, Cheval Blanc, Ch. Palmer, Lynch- Bages, Ch. d'Yquem, and a rich selection of classified growths along with Petit Chateau. Meo Camuzet, Darviot-Perrin, Hubert Bouzereau, Dom. Coillot and other notable Burgundy producers. California producers Gamble Family, Marchelle Wines (by Greg La Follette), Volker Eisele, Freeman, Vino Noceto, Scott Harvey, LaBarge, DreamCote, Samsara and Piro. German producer Markus Molitor and Argentine great, and Altocedro among many other world-class producers.

To learn more about Gravitas Wine Marketing visit their website at www.gravitaswinemarketing.com

Please contact Aaron Campbell at 707-266-6242 or marketing@gravitaswinemarketing.com

