The X Games for Startups is coming to Singapore! SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023 - In the X Games for Startups, contestants win awards and investments through a series of high-intensity pitches. X-PITCH is not only a challenge, but also a fantastic opportunity for founders to drastically improve their pitch and re-examine their business. Since 2018, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving buses, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River.

Pitch on the Singapore River

As a landmark startup contest in Asia, X-PITCH has attracted more than 8,000 startups and 100,000 participants from over fifty countries in the past two years. Winners have raised a total of US$38 million in funding and connected with investors, corporates, government agencies and accelerators through the event.

"We are hosting X-PITCH in Singapore for the first time. Through this platform, we hope to help founders around the world access to the vibrant market of the city-state and Southeast Asia. Like previous years, the competition format is also a global first. This time, we'll be doing it on bumboats!" said K. Yu, Organizing Committee Chair of X-PITCH 2023.

Powered by XCEL NEXT, X-PITCH 2023 is in collaboration with e27, the leading startup media in Asia. The event is proudly supported by top organizations including Enterprise Singapore, A*StartCentral, ACE.SG, Block71 Singapore, BSSC, Cool Japan Fund, DOST-PCIEERD, HKSTP, KOVA, MDEC, TA, TINVA, TusStar, and VITTBI.



Media OutReach Newswire, Asia's first global newswire, has partnered with X-PITCH as "Official Newswire Partner" to empower news distribution for the 2023 event. Media OutReach Newswire will work with X-PITCH 2023 to disseminate its announcements globally, and work with startups to educate them on the power of newswire distribution.

The theme of this year's contest is "Accelerating Deeptech", highlighting the forefront of technological advancements in four domains including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, sustainability, and digital economy. Ten awards will be presented at the Grand Finale on 10 November at the National Gallery Singapore, with the top three teams receiving investments totaling at least US$1 million. Visionary founders from Asia and around the world are welcome to take up this challenge: www.xpitch.io

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About X-PITCH X-PITCH is a landmark startup contest in Asia, and probably the most challenging pitch event in the world. Known as the "X Games for Startup", contestants go through a series of pitch challenges to win awards and investments.

A chance to win US$1,000,000 and more Pitch in 15 seconds, 60 seconds, and 3 minutes Meet 1,000+ investors and get exposure across 200+ global media Activities including pitch training, fundraising workshops, market access, investor matching, and more



