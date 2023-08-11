ScottHall.co has released a new guide describing 14 types of Emails small business owners can use to improve customer engagement.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - The new Email marketing guide released by ScottHall.co was written by Scott Hall, a marketing expert and the founder of the company. The piece explains why Email marketing is an essential tool for building authentic relationships with customers and offers practical advice on structuring the messages for maximum impact.

Email Communication for Customer Engagement: New Guide Launched by ScottHall.co

Scott Hall's new release suggests that small business owners should create a collection of templates for the Email types they frequently use, and offers guidance on both their format and content.

One of the Email types discussed in the latest report is the newsletter Email. Its main purpose is to keep the audience engaged by regularly sending them news and useful information. It can also be used to inform subscribers about new products and services, which is especially efficient if they are personalized based on the subscribers' individual preferences.

For those businesses that would like to engage inactive subscribers, Scott Hall suggests re-engagement Emails. Similar to newsletters, these Emails can become a valuable marketing tool when the target audience is segmented and messages are tailored to the interests of the subscribers.

Brand story Emails, another Email type described in the new guide, can foster brand loyalty and help the company establish a meaningful connection with customers. Scott Hall encourages small businesses to use this Email as an opportunity to share their brand values and explain what sets their company apart from competitors.

"To get started, create an Email template that is easy to navigate and visually appealing," Scott Hall writes. "Make sure that it reflects the tone of voice used in previous communications with customers so that they feel comfortable and familiar when reading it. Whether it's sending weekly newsletters or personalized milestone Emails, every Email you send can help you build trust and loyalty with your audience."

Other Email types described in the new report include announcement Emails, subscriber-only deals, surveys, milestone Emails, lead nurturing Emails, transactional Emails, and more.

