Freitag, 11.08.2023
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
11.08.2023 | 07:01
ASMALLWORLD signs deal with Althoff Hotels

DJ ASMALLWORLD signs deal with Althoff Hotels 

ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance 
ASMALLWORLD signs deal with Althoff Hotels 
2023-08-11 / 06:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ASMALLWORLD signs deal with Althoff Hotels 
Zurich, 11.08.2023 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has signed a deal with German hotel group Althoff Hotels. 
As part of this new collaboration, both parties have started preparations to bring an initial four of Althoff's 18 
hotels into the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network under the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY brand. The go-live for these hotels is 
expected towards the end of this year. Should this initial pilot phase go well, the two companies intend to bring more 
of Althoff's properties into the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY portfolio. 
ASMALLWORLD and German hotel group Althoff Hotels, renowned for being "The Hoteliers Company", have announced that they 
will work together to provide Althoff's hotels with access to GHA DISCOVERY's loyalty network as part of ASMALLWORLD 
DISCOVERY. 
The two parties will immediately commence preparations to connect four of Althoff's 18 properties to GHA DISCOVERY's 
loyalty network before the end of this year. These hotels include Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club in London, Althoff 
Villa Belrose in Saint Tropez and two additional properties which will be announced shortly. 
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Althoff Hotels. This significant milestone affirms the 
strength of our offering for independent hotels, and we are excited to add these magnificent four new Althoff 
properties to our ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY portfolio," states Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. 
"The partnership with ASMALLWORLD allows us to tap into GHA DISCOVERY's large customer base of 24 million travellers, 
which will increase sales for our properties while at the same time giving our guests access to all perks of the GHA 
DISCOVERY loyalty programme," states Frank Marrenbach, CEO of Althoff Hotels. 
ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY hotel portfolio growing to 11 properties 
This new agreement with Althoff Hotels will allow ASMALLWORLD to further develop its ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY hotel 
portfolio with four new properties, bringing it to a total of 11 properties. 
The first hotel to go-live under the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY brand was The Chedi Andermatt earlier this year, and a few 
days ago, The Mandrake in London became the second hotel, with both being fully integrated into the GHA DISCOVERY 
booking platform. Other hotels, like the Beau-Rivage in Geneva, are currently being prepared for a go-live in the 
coming weeks. 
ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY - empowering independent hotels 
ASMALLWORLD is one of 40 brands in the GHA DISCOVERY brand portfolio, next to groups like Kempinski, Anantara and 
Corinthia. ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY acts as a service partner for its partner hotels, allowing them to access the GHA 
DISCOVERY loyalty network under its brand with the goal of maximising the value from the programme. 
For joining hotels, the main benefits come from three sources: First, hotels can expand their global reach by accessing 
the GHA DISCOVERY distribution platform and will profit from incremental revenue from more than 24 million existing 
customers. Second, GHA DISCOVERY is a cost-effective distribution channel, allowing hotels to reduce their dependency 
on third-party channels, specifically online travel agencies, and improve their margins. Third, hotels can offer their 
customers highly valuable loyalty benefits, including the programme's unique DISCOVERY USD, a flexible and valuable 
rewards currency that will increase customer retention. 
 
This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com. 
 
Althoff Hotels - The Hoteliers Company 
For over 30 years, the Althoff Hotels - founded by Thomas H. Althoff and managed by CEO Frank Marrenbach - are 
considered for outstanding cuisine, excellent hospitality and stylish design, combined with services of the highest 
quality. The group, headquartered in Cologne, sees itself as a "Hoteliers Company" and currently operates three brands: 
the Althoff COLLECTION with five luxury hotels in Germany, France and Great Britain, as well as the AMERON Collection 
with nine four-star hotels in Germany and Switzerland. In 2020, the Althoff portfolio was expanded to include the 
design & lifestyle brand URBAN LOFT, which stands for a curated mix of art and culture, culinary and creativity. 
For more information, visit https://www.althoffhotels.com/en/ 
 
The Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club - Boutique luxury in London 
Althoff St. James's Hotel & Club is a sophisticated boutique hotel located in the prestigious Mayfair neighbourhood of 
London. With its elegant design and timeless charm, the hotel offers a serene retreat in the heart of the vibrant city. 
The rooms and suites are beautifully appointed, providing a comfortable and stylish stay for guests. The hotel is also 
home to a fine dining restaurant, Seven Park Place, where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from 
executive chef Wiliam Drabble. Seven Park Place Bar & Lounge offers some of the oldest and most legendary wines, as 
well as the largest selection of port in a London bar. With its attentive service and prime location, Althoff St. 
James's Hotel & Club is an ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious and memorable stay in London. 
For more information, visit https://www.stjameshotelandclub.com 
 
Althoff Villa Belrose - Serenity in Saint Tropez 
Althoff Villa Belrose is a stunning retreat located in the captivating coastal town of Saint Tropez. Surrounded by 
picturesque Mediterranean gardens, this luxurious villa offers a peaceful getaway with mesmerising views of the azure 
waters of the French Riviera. The villa combines Provençal charm with contemporary elegance, providing tastefully 
appointed rooms and suites that create a serene ambiance for guests. Indulge in the culinary delights at 
the exciting club l'indochine, which was developed exclusively for the Althoff Villa Belrose in collaboration with the 
well-known German-Vietnamese chef and successful Berlin gastronomy entrepreneur The Duc Ngo. Since 2021, the Althoff 
Belrose Villa Rental has been offering a collection of private residence villas in the immediate vicinity of the hotel. 
Set amid the green hills of Gassin, with a unique view of the French Riviera, guests in the now 14 luxurious private 
villas enjoy the exclusivity of their own villa and a unique combination of privacy and first-class hotel service. With 
its impeccable service, breathtaking setting, and close proximity to the vibrant energy of Saint Tropez, Althoff Villa 
Belrose promises a truly unforgettable stay on the enchanting Côte d'Azur. 
For more information, visit https://www.althoffcollection.com/en/althoff-villa-belrose 
 
About ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY 
ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY offers independent hotels the opportunity to join the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty platform with more 
than 24 million customers. ASMALLWORLD acts as a service partner for its hotels, allowing them to maximise the value 
they receive from the GHA DISCOVERY. 
For joining hotels, the main benefits come from three sources: First, independent hotels can expand their global reach 
by accessing the GHA DISCOVERY distribution platform and will profit from incremental revenue from more than 24 million 
existing customers. Second, GHA DISCOVERY is a cost-effective distribution channel, allowing hotels to reduce their 
dependency on third-party channels, specifically online travel agencies, and improve their margins. Third, hotels can 
offer their customers highly valuable loyalty benefits, including the programme's unique DISCOVERY USD, a flexible and 
valuable rewards currency that will increase customer retention. 
For more information, visit https://asmallworlddiscovery.com/ 
 
About GHA DISCOVERY 
GHA DISCOVERY is the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, currently featuring more than 800 
hotels across 40 brands. GHA DISCOVERY's 24 million customers enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, and generous 
rewards at home or abroad. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties 
close to home without a stay through member-only Local Offers. 
For more information, visit www.ghadiscovery.com 
 
About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) 
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) represents a collection of 40 hotel brands with more than 800 properties in 100 countries. 
Through GHA, member brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party 
channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY 
loyalty programme with more than 24 million customers generates over USD1.4 billion in revenue and more than six million 
room nights annually. GHA's brands include Anantara, Araiya, ASMALLWORLD, Avani, Bristoria Hotels, Campbell Gray, 
Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, 
Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, 
PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, The Set Collection, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun 
International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. 
For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com 
 
The ASMALLWORLD Group: 
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of 
luxury. 
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables 
and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections. 
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, 
engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

