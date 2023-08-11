Raketech appoints Jacob Felländer as Head of IR & Corporate Communications

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) Raketech Group Holding appoints Jacob Felländer as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications effective August 7th. He joins the company from a similar role at Maximum Entertainment.

"We welcome Jacob to our team, where he will be working in close collaboration with me and the Executive Management Team to shape and lead Raketech's Investor Relations strategy going forward. On the back of the strong tailwinds we see for iGaming Affiliation services, and for Raketech's investment case, we believe that the timing is right to further enhance our engagement with existing and new investors", says Oskar Mühlbach, CEO of Raketech.

Jacob Felländer has spent his career at the intersections of communications, finance, and content creation within innovation and tech. Raketech's combination of financial communications, affiliate marketing, and technology, offers a perfect match. Prior, Jacob focused on reshaping and transforming the communications models for clients at Accenture and FTI Consulting and as Digital Communications Manager at Sweco Group. Jacob holds degrees in Public Relations & Investor Relations from New York University and in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

