Freitag, 11.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Dow Jones News
11.08.2023 | 07:31
202 Leser
2CRSi SA: Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023

2CRSi SA: Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 
11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Press release 
 
 
Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting 
of 31 August 2023 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 11 August 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, announces it is deferring the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that had been scheduled to 
take place on 31 August. 
 
Due to the sale of its distribution division it has not been possible to finalise the process for signing off and 
auditing the Group's financial statements which is still under way. Therefore, the company will not be able to publish 
its 2022/23 Annual Report before the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 convened to approve the company's 
corporate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year. 
For this reason, the company is deferring the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023. 
A notice of deferral will be published on BALO, the French official legal announcements bulletin, on Wednesday, 16 
August 2023. 
As the Combined Shareholders' Meeting can no longer be held within the legal timeframe of six months after the 
financial year-end closure, the company will also lodge a request to the Commercial Chamber of the Strasbourg Judicial 
Court to obtain an extension of this timeframe. 
The company will inform the market as soon as possible of the new date for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and 
environmentally-friendly servers. 2CRSi has been listed since 25 November 2022 on the regulated Euronext Growth market 
(ISIN code: FR0013341781). 
More informations: www.2crsi.com 
 
Contacts: 
2CRSi 
              Actifin                   Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz 
              Lucie Morlot                Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial 
Officer          Financial Communication           Financial Press Relations 
              lucie.morlot@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 
              +33 (0)1 80 18 26 33            +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1701293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1701293 11-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

