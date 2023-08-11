DJ 2CRSi SA: Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Deferral of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 Strasbourg (France), 11 August 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces it is deferring the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that had been scheduled to take place on 31 August. Due to the sale of its distribution division it has not been possible to finalise the process for signing off and auditing the Group's financial statements which is still under way. Therefore, the company will not be able to publish its 2022/23 Annual Report before the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023 convened to approve the company's corporate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year. For this reason, the company is deferring the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 31 August 2023. A notice of deferral will be published on BALO, the French official legal announcements bulletin, on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. As the Combined Shareholders' Meeting can no longer be held within the legal timeframe of six months after the financial year-end closure, the company will also lodge a request to the Commercial Chamber of the Strasbourg Judicial Court to obtain an extension of this timeframe. The company will inform the market as soon as possible of the new date for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally-friendly servers. 2CRSi has been listed since 25 November 2022 on the regulated Euronext Growth market (ISIN code: FR0013341781). More informations: www.2crsi.com Contacts: 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Philippe Steinmetz Lucie Morlot Michael Scholze Group Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com +33 (0)1 80 18 26 33 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

