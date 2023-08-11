

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts from the UK and final consumer price figures from France are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue unemployment data for the second quarter. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7.1 percent.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The economy is expected to remain flat in the second quarter after rising 0.1 percent in the first quarter.



The UK visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 16.2 billion in June from EUR 18.7 billion in May.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office ISTAT publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for July. Consumer price inflation is seen slowing to 4.3 percent, as initially estimated, from 4.5 percent in June.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final inflation figures for July. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent in June. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimates.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for June. The trade surplus is seen widening to EUR 6.5 billion from EUR 4.7 billion in May.



