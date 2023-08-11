

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-year low of 1.8302 against the euro and a 2-day low of 86.85 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8231 and 87.14, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.6003 and a 2-week low of 1.0861 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6021 and 1.0815, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.85 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.11 against the aussie.



