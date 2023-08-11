Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.08.23
08:01 Uhr
1,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0841,11209:52
Dow Jones News
11.08.2023 | 08:31
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.116     GBP0.958 
                                    GBP0.953 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.104 
 
                                    GBP0.954949 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107486

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
808       1.114         XDUB      08:19:25      00066570385TRLO0 
2500       1.116         XDUB      08:19:25      00066570386TRLO0 
407       1.116         XDUB      08:19:25      00066570387TRLO0 
3320       1.110         XDUB      09:02:55      00066571632TRLO0 
2683       1.110         XDUB      09:02:55      00066571633TRLO0 
1157       1.104         XDUB      11:05:10      00066574784TRLO0 
1600       1.104         XDUB      11:05:10      00066574783TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      12:17:45      00066575953TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      12:18:31      00066575963TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      12:43:31      00066576492TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      13:15:43      00066577136TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      13:32:10      00066577707TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      14:25:59      00066579679TRLO0 
553       1.106         XDUB      14:43:07      00066580346TRLO0 
810       1.106         XDUB      14:43:07      00066580345TRLO0 
1468       1.106         XDUB      14:43:07      00066580344TRLO0 
1417       1.106         XDUB      15:22:18      00066582477TRLO0 
1277       1.108         XDUB      15:31:09      00066582959TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
82        95.50         0       10:06:40      00066573292TRLO0 
95        95.50         0       10:06:40      00066573293TRLO0 
2275       95.50         0       11:05:09      00066574782TRLO0 
776       95.60         0       12:47:40      00066576636TRLO0 
1999       95.40         0       13:29:31      00066577513TRLO0 
696       95.40         0       13:29:31      00066577514TRLO0 
284       95.30         0       13:30:55      00066577656TRLO0 
2000       95.30         0       13:31:03      00066577664TRLO0 
303       95.30         0       13:31:04      00066577665TRLO0 
908       95.70         0       14:59:38      00066581315TRLO0 
838       95.70         0       14:59:38      00066581316TRLO0 
838       95.80         0       15:23:26      00066582538TRLO0 
402       95.70         0       15:34:55      00066583125TRLO0 
12        95.70         0       15:34:55      00066583126TRLO0 
1676       95.60         0       15:45:14      00066584030TRLO0 
2991       95.40         0       15:48:59      00066584261TRLO0 
695       95.40         0       16:06:19      00066585224TRLO0 
696       95.40         0       16:08:39      00066585406TRLO0 
1337       95.40         0       16:09:42      00066585458TRLO0 
1097       95.80         0       16:29:19      00066586846TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  263880 
EQS News ID:  1701359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1701359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.