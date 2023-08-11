DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.116 GBP0.958 GBP0.953 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.104 GBP0.954949 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107486

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 808 1.114 XDUB 08:19:25 00066570385TRLO0 2500 1.116 XDUB 08:19:25 00066570386TRLO0 407 1.116 XDUB 08:19:25 00066570387TRLO0 3320 1.110 XDUB 09:02:55 00066571632TRLO0 2683 1.110 XDUB 09:02:55 00066571633TRLO0 1157 1.104 XDUB 11:05:10 00066574784TRLO0 1600 1.104 XDUB 11:05:10 00066574783TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 12:17:45 00066575953TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 12:18:31 00066575963TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 12:43:31 00066576492TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 13:15:43 00066577136TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 13:32:10 00066577707TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 14:25:59 00066579679TRLO0 553 1.106 XDUB 14:43:07 00066580346TRLO0 810 1.106 XDUB 14:43:07 00066580345TRLO0 1468 1.106 XDUB 14:43:07 00066580344TRLO0 1417 1.106 XDUB 15:22:18 00066582477TRLO0 1277 1.108 XDUB 15:31:09 00066582959TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 82 95.50 0 10:06:40 00066573292TRLO0 95 95.50 0 10:06:40 00066573293TRLO0 2275 95.50 0 11:05:09 00066574782TRLO0 776 95.60 0 12:47:40 00066576636TRLO0 1999 95.40 0 13:29:31 00066577513TRLO0 696 95.40 0 13:29:31 00066577514TRLO0 284 95.30 0 13:30:55 00066577656TRLO0 2000 95.30 0 13:31:03 00066577664TRLO0 303 95.30 0 13:31:04 00066577665TRLO0 908 95.70 0 14:59:38 00066581315TRLO0 838 95.70 0 14:59:38 00066581316TRLO0 838 95.80 0 15:23:26 00066582538TRLO0 402 95.70 0 15:34:55 00066583125TRLO0 12 95.70 0 15:34:55 00066583126TRLO0 1676 95.60 0 15:45:14 00066584030TRLO0 2991 95.40 0 15:48:59 00066584261TRLO0 695 95.40 0 16:06:19 00066585224TRLO0 696 95.40 0 16:08:39 00066585406TRLO0 1337 95.40 0 16:09:42 00066585458TRLO0 1097 95.80 0 16:29:19 00066586846TRLO0

