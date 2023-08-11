Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
München
11.08.23
08:03 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.08.2023 | 08:31
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Tokenomi Consideration Shares 
11-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Tokenomi Consideration Shares and Total Voting Rights 
London, UK, 11 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder is pleased to report that, further to the completion of the acquisition of the Tokenomi Web3 advisory 
services business, as announced on 19 May 2023, the Company has now completed the issue of 3.25m new ordinary shares 
("Consideration Shares") at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, with a follow on 
further 6-month orderly market arrangement. 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces 
that it has 195,208,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to 
one vote. 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
The figure of 195,208,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
 Coinsilium Group Limited       +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman   +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive     www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl        +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson             +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  263874 
EQS News ID:  1701267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1701267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
