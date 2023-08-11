Australia-based Rio Tinto says it will build a solar plant in Canada's Northwest Territories to supply electricity to its Diavik Diamond Mine, which is located about 200 km below the Arctic Circle.From pv magazine Australia Rio Tinto said the new solar power plant will feature more than 6,600 bifacial PV panels. They will generate energy from direct sunlight and from the light that reflects off the snow. It is expected the facility will generate approximately 4.2 GWh of clean energy per year, or up to 25% of Diavik's power needs. Diavik Diamond Mine President and Chief Operating Officer Angela ...

