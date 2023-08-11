

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment company Murray International Trust plc (MYI.L) Thursday reported return before taxation of 38.66 million pounds for the first half, lower than 62.66 million pounds in the same period last year, primarily due to loss on investments.



The company's loss on investments were 1.977 million pounds in the latest period compared with a gain of 23.16 million pounds a year ago.



Return attributable to equity shareholders for the period declined to 35.25 million pounds or 5.64p per share from 59.49 million pounds or 9.49p per share in the previous year.



Income in the first half, however, increased slightly to 47.97 million pounds from 45.47 million pounds last year.



Net assets as on June 30, 2023 were 1.614 billion pounds with NAV per share of 257.p compared with 1.616 billion pounds and 258.7p as on December 31, 2022.



The company has declared two interim dividends of 2.4 pence, of which the first is to be paid on August 16 to shareholders of records on July 7, and the second on November 17, to shareholders on the register on October 6.



