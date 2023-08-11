Emergo by UL Accredited for Research Tax Credit Programs Promoting Innovation in France

France's Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty's Crédit Impôt Recherche and Crédit Impôt Innovation programs provide an incentive for French companies to conduct further research and development through accredited organizations, such as Emergo by UL.

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergo by UL, a global medical device and healthcare technology consulting firm, today announced that it achieved Crédit Impôt Recherche (CIR) and Crédit Impôt Innovation (CII) accreditations from France's Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

With these accreditations, French companies can include Emergo by UL work in their claim to benefit from research and development work expenses for a 30% research tax credit through France's Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. Work conducted at Emergo by UL's laboratories in Europe is an eligible expense for the credit.

"The global healthcare industry is evolving, and providing incentives for companies to increase the speed of innovation and technological advancement is a key advantage to staying competitive," said Flemming Flindt, software lead solution architect at Emergo by UL. "Being accredited for the Crédit Impôt Recherche and Crédit Impôt Innovation programs enables Emergo by UL to support the healthcare industry in France with regulatory and market access services while promoting research and development for new medical devices."

France's Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty introduced the CIR to spur innovation and help French companies become more competitive in global markets. The CIR is accessible to all industrial, commercial and agricultural companies taxed according to their real regime and that incur eligible research and development expenses, such as personnel or operating expenditures.

In 2012, UL Solutions acquired Wiklund Research and Design, which was later rebranded as Emergo by UL. UL Solutions' depth and breadth of nonclinical testing expertise complements Emergo's global device registration, quality management, in-country representation and related services. By joining UL Solutions, Emergo by UL can offer customers more comprehensive support for human factors and usability research and design services to get products to market faster.

About Emergo by UL

Emergo by UL is a leading human factors engineering and regulatory consulting firm. Our solutions help you bring regulation-compliant, safe, effective and satisfying products to market. With a presence on six continents, we can provide real-time service and on-the-ground expertise. Discover more about Emergo by UL's Human Factors Research and Design.

