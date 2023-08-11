Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
[11.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,019,000.00
EUR
0
211,799,778.51
8.818
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
897,213.80
89.0093
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
40,973,892.03
102.5373
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,945,087.73
107.8739
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,943,629.46
105.4976
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,495,798.02
102.4073
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,145,479.19
96.5037
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,305,050.88
9.1938
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,300,622.30
10.1575
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.08.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,712,494.77
10.0225
