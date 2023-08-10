Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Q2 revenue of $12.0 million and net income of $4.6 million

Product sales and royalty revenue of $6.5 million up 175% from Q2 2022 and 22% from Q1 2023

$21.6 million of cash on hand

Launched Betaine Anhydrous

Management to hold conference call today at 4:30pm ET



DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("Eton" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"With record product sales, the launch of Betaine Anhydrous, and positive cash flow and earnings, Eton's second quarter was exceptional. It was the company's tenth straight quarter of sequential product revenue growth, driven by robust demand and record results for ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid. Given our strong performance through the first half of the year, we have increased our revenue expectation and now anticipate reaching approximately $30 million in total revenue this year," said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

"With attractive growth prospects for our existing commercial products, the targeted 2024 launch of ET-400, and the financial resources to continue adding new products, Eton is very well positioned to deliver long-term growth and achieve our goal of having 10 commercial rare disease products on the market by the end of 2025," concluded Brynjelsen.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Tenth straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales and royalty revenue. Eton reported second quarter 2023 product sales and royalty revenue of $6.5 million, representing 175% growth over the prior year period and 22% growth over the first quarter of 2023.

Record sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE. ALKINDI SPRINKLE saw another record revenue quarter. The Company's goal is to reach 400 active patients by the end of the year.

Record sales of Carglumic Acid. Carglumic Acid also posted another quarter of record revenue. The product is benefiting from the Company's recently expanded sales force as well as the launch of Betaine Anhydrous, which shares the same prescriber base and has resulted in increased interactions with metabolic geneticists.

Strong launch of Betaine Anhydrous. Betaine Anhydrous was launched in May and has already seen strong adoption by patients. The Company's Eton Cares patient support program has received favorable reviews from both patients and prescribers.

Product candidate ET-400 on track for an NDA submission in Q4 2023. The Company is preparing for an NDA submission in the fourth quarter, which could result in an approval and commercial launch in 2024. ET-400 is a proprietary liquid formulation of hydrocortisone that, if approved, would be sold alongside ALKINDI SPRINKLE, and would provide patients with an additional treatment option. The Company believes ET-400 will accelerate patient adoption, with total combined peak sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE and ET-400 expected to exceed $50 million annually.

Monetized royalty interests and strengthened financial position. During the quarter, Eton sold its remaining milestone and royalty interests in ZONISADE®, EPRONTIA®, and the lamotrigine product candidate. In exchange for its interests, Eton received a payment of $5.5 million, which it intends to reinvest in the acquisition of rare disease products. In the second quarter, the company also received a $0.8 million break-up fee associated with its participation as the stalking horse bidder in an auction process. The Company finished the quarter with $21.6 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Net Revenue: Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $12.0 million compared with $7.4 million in the prior year period. Net sales included $5.5 million of licensing payments received during the quarter related to the sale of Eton's neurology product royalties and milestones to Azurity Pharmaceuticals, compared to $5.0 million of licensing revenue in the prior year period related to the sale of multiple hospital products to Dr. Reddy's.

Product sales and royalty revenue were $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $2.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 175% over the prior year period and 22% over the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in product sales and royalty revenue was primarily driven by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid tablets.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $9.7 million compared with $4.6 million in the prior year period. The growth was driven by the sale of the Company's neurology product royalties as well as growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid. Gross profit for the prior year period included $1.8 million of non-cash expenses related to the hospital products divestment.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a $0.5 million milestone payment resulting from the successful manufacturing of registration batches of product candidate ET-600.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in G&A expenses was mainly due to decreased FDA fees and legal fees associated with products sold to Dr. Reddy's in June 2022.

Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.6 million or $0.18 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.6 million.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in patients suffering from rare diseases. The Company currently has three commercial rare disease products, ALKINDI SPRINKLE® for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical insufficiency, Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate synthase (NAGS) deficiency, and Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: dehydrated alcohol injection, which has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of methanol poisoning, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis, ET-400 for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency, and ET-600 for the treatment of diabetes insipidus. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com .

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Licensing revenue $ 5,500 $ 5,000 $ 5,500 $ 5,000 Product sales and royalties 6,497 2,358 11,801 4,534 Total net revenues 11,997 7,358 17,301 9,534 Cost of sales: Licensing revenue - 990 - 990 Product sales and royalties 2,315 1,755 4,273 2,604 Total cost of sales 2,315 2,745 4,273 3,594 Gross profit 9,682 4,613 13,028 5,940 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,125 690 1,660 2,308 General and administrative 4,674 5,263 10,019 10,059 Total operating expenses 5,799 5,953 11,679 12,367 Income (loss) from operations 3,883 (1,340 ) 1,349 (6,427 ) Other income (expense): Other income 800 - 800 - Interest and other expense, net (124 ) (218 ) (250 ) (461 ) Total other income (expense) 676 (218 ) 550 (461 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,559 (1,558 ) 1,899 (6,888 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net income (loss) $ 4,559 $ (1,558 ) $ 1,899 $ (6,888 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.18 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 25,593 25,126 25,560 24,915 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 25,983 25,126 25,949 24,915

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,566 $ 16,305 Accounts receivable, net 3,084 1,852 Inventories 816 557 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 867 1,290 Total current assets 26,333 20,004 Property and equipment, net 46 72 Intangible assets, net 4,392 4,754 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 149 188 Other long-term assets, net 12 12 Total assets $ 30,932 $ 25,030 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,300 $ 1,766 Current portion of long-term debt 1,540 1,033 Accrued liabilities 5,748 3,662 Total current liabilities 9,588 6,461 Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees 4,553 5,384 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 66 107 Total liabilities 14,207 11,952 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,561,994 and 25,353,119 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 117,934 116,187 Accumulated deficit (101,235 ) (103,134 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,725 13,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,932 $ 25,030

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)