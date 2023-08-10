Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born vertically integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution, announces unaudited revenue and operating results for the second quarter (ended June 30, 2023). All figures stated are in US Dollars.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues:

Net revenue generated for Q2 2023 decreased 47% to $7.0 million, as compared to $13.2 million for Q2 2022. Net revenue was $7.5 million for Q1 2023, a decrease of 7%. CPG revenue decreased 40% compared to Q2 2022 and decreased 5% compared to Q1 2023. Bulk revenue from self-grown wholesale products decreased 34% compared to Q2 2022 and decreased 11% compared to Q1 2023. In Q2 2023, there was a 37% decrease in volume and a 44% increase in realized price per pound compared to Q1 2023. LFS revenue decreased 95% compared to Q2 2022 and decreased 18% compared to Q1 2023. Out of state licensing revenue decreased 14% compared to Q2 2022 and increased 7% compared to Q1 2023.





Gross Margin:

Gross margin for Q2 2023 was negative 4.8%, representing a gross loss of negative $0.3 million, compared to a gross margin of positive 1.8% for Q1 2023, which represented a gross profit of $0.1 million.



Operating Loss:

Operating loss was $2.6 million compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in Q2 2022, a 12% improvement. Operating loss was $2.3 million in Q1 2023.



Net Income:

Net loss was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in Q2 2022, and a net loss of $4.0 million for Q1 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.2 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.1 million in Q2 2022 and adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.1 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for further information and a detailed reconciliation to Net Loss, the closest comparable GAAP measure.





Revenue Summary ($'s in '000)

Q2'23 vs

Q1'23 Q2'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Growth CPG Revenues $7,444 $4,659 $4,438 -5% Bulk Product $3,415 $2,530 $2,263 -11% LFS $2,048 $115 $94 -18% Out-of-State Licensing $274 $222 $237 7% Total $13,181 $7,526 $7,032 -7%

Subsequent events to the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Lowell Farms Announces Sale Leaseback Transaction for Processing Facility https://ir.lowellfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/109/lowell-farms-announces-sale-leaseback-transaction-for



"Having implemented cost-saving measures throughout the first and second quarters of 2023, we remain focused on an upward trajectory, and we continue to push forward while navigating the challenges presented to us - both legislatively and financially - as leaders in the California cannabis marketplace," says Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mark Ainsworth.

"Our focus for the foreseeable future remains on maximizing efficiencies and new revenue streams, including third-party distribution, while expanding our portfolio of owned brands with new product lines that will captivate and command loyalty among consumers."

Operational Highlights and Ongoing Initiatives:

Cultivation Quality and Efficiency : Continuing to refine its cultivation processes, genetics, and enhance facilities and systems is always at the forefront of the Company's objectives. Lowell Farms saw flower product totaling approximately 6,730 pounds during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 4,932 in Q1 of 2023. The Company harvested 36 times in Q2 2023; in contrast to 42 harvests in Q1 2023. HpLV outbreak attributed to weakened plant immunity. The average turn time for the flowering rooms remained consistent with 60 days in Q2 2023 compared to 59 days in Q1 2023. The portfolio of strains and consistent THC potencies coming from the cultivation are a result of the upgrades the Company has made to the electrical, mechanical, and environmental systems. The average flower potency has remained consistent with 26.1% in Q2 2023 compared to 26.3% in Q1 2023.

: Lowell Farm Services: Lowell Farms Services (LFS) is the Company's cannabis processing facility in Salinas Valley. In Q2 2023, the Company generated revenue of $0.1 million associated with Lowell Farm Services, consistent with revenue of $0.1 million in Q1 2023. LFS revenue includes sales of third-party bulk flower. Lowell Farm Services processed approximately 23,300 pounds of wet weight third-party flower in Q2 2023 compared to 22,500 pounds in Q1 2023. Continued efficiencies in processing functions have resulted in reduced labor costs.

California Market Trends: Lowell Herb Co. Lowell 35's revenue during Q2 2023 was $806k. Lowell has remained one of the top three selling non-infused pre-roll brands in California and ranked as one of the top 20 brands in the state, according to Headset data. Soft launched Infused 35's product extension with two blends at BottleRock Music Festival leading to placement in 43 retail shops by the end of Q2 with approximately $57k in sales. Sales of Lowell branded products generated revenue of $3.5 million in Q2 2023, compared to $3.9 million in Q1 2023.

Out-of-State Licensing: Collectively, out-of-state revenues increased 7% from $222k in Q1 2023 to $237k in Q2 2023. Royalties in Q2 2023 were $230k, up 10% from the prior quarter. Massachusetts Lowell Herb Co. is the 15 th top-selling non-infused pre-roll brand in the state, according to Q2 2023 BDS data. Lowell pre-roll pack (The Creative) is positioned within the top 25 non-infused pre-roll SKUs in the state, according to Q2 2023 BDS data. Illinois Lowell remains the 4 th top-selling non-infused pre-roll brand in the state, according to Q2 2023 BDS data. Lowell products, The Creative and The Social, are the 3 rd and 4 th best-selling pre-rolls, according to Q2 2023 BDS data. Arizona Lowell Smokes maintained the #1 selling pre-roll position in both unit sales and revenue in its flagship account in Arizona. The brand unveiled its first line extensions in the state with locally-relevant, Arizona-specific blends - The Roadrunner Sativa, Diamondback Hybrid, and Sunset Point Indica. Colorado Lowell Herb Co. was the 3 rd top-selling non-infused pre-roll brand in the state in Q2 2023. Sold in Schwazze retail network as well as statewide through third-party partnership retailers. New Mexico Exclusively distributed to consumers through Schwazze retail banners of R. Greenleaf and Everest with a total of 32 stores.

Distribution Capabilities: The average drop value was approximately $3,883 in Q2 2023 compared to $4,440 in Q1 2023.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is net income (loss), excluding the effects of income taxes (recovery); net interest expense; depreciation and amortization; and adjusted EBITDA also includes noncash fair value adjustments on investments; unrealized foreign currency gains/losses; share-based compensation expense; and other transactional and special expenses, such as out-of-period insurance recoveries and acquisition costs and expenses related to the markup of acquired finished goods inventory, which are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are not what we consider as typical of our continuing operations. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by operations. We use adjusted EBITDA internally to understand, manage, make operating decisions related to cash flow generated from operations and evaluate our business. In addition, we use adjusted EBITDA to help plan and forecast future periods.

This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of this measure to Net Loss is provided below.

LOWELL FARMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,422 $ 1,098 Accounts receivable - net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $959 and $1,053 at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively. 2,683 4,163 Inventory 9,509 10,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 736 1,522 Total current assets 21,350 17,562 Property and equipment, net 14,772 31,284 Right of use assets, net 54,142 27,362 Other intangibles, net 41,999 42,202 Other assets 672 413 Total assets $ 132,935 $ 118,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,074 $ 2,307 Accrued payroll and benefits 298 350 Notes payable, current portion 8 282 Lease obligation, current portion 1,592 2,659 Convertible debentures 21,854 21,398 Other current liabilities 3,770 3,654 Total current liabilities 30,596 30,650 Notes payable 1 3 Lease obligation 58,233 31,340 Mortgage obligation - 8,713 Total liabilities 88,830 70,706 COMMITMENTS AND

CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 191,843 191,742 Accumulated deficit (147,738 ) (143,625 ) Total stockholders' equity 44,105 48,117 Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 132,935 $ 118,823

LOWELL FARMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 7,032 $ 13,181 $ 14,558 $ 25,589 Cost of goods sold 7,373 11,687 14,767 22,522 Gross profit (loss) (341 ) 1,494 (209 ) 3,067 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,561 2,649 3,184 4,813 Sales and marketing 638 1,747 1,373 3,508 Depreciation and amortization 108 123 215 231 Total operating expenses 2,307 4,519 4,772 8,552 Loss from operations (2,648 ) (3,025 ) (4,981 ) (5,485 ) Other income/(expense) Other income (expense) 3,803 (156 ) 3,805 (295 ) Unrealized change in fair value of investment (27 ) (36 ) (28 ) (107 ) Interest expense (1,151 ) (1,337 ) (2,810 ) (2,649 ) Total other income (expense) 2,625 (1,529 ) 967 (3,051 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (23 ) (4,554 ) (4,014 ) (8,536 ) Provision for income taxes 50 60 99 135 Net loss $ (73 ) $ (4,614 ) $ (4,113 ) $ (8,671 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 121,770 112,026 121,770 111,981 Diluted 121,770 112,026 121,770 111,981









LOWELL FARMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4,113 ) $ (8,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,644 3,433 Amortization of debt issuance costs 484 451 Share-based compensation expense 101 318 Provision for doubtful accounts 116 459 Gain on sale leaseback (3,004 ) - Gain on lease settlement (880 ) - Loss on sale of assets - 8 Unrealized loss on change in fair value of investments 28 107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,364 1,723 Inventory 1,270 (1,587 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 466 (904 ) Other assets (387 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,488 1,277 Net cash used in operating activities $ (423 ) $ (3,386 ) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from asset sales - 5 Purchases of property and equipment (19 ) (1,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (19 ) $ (1,025 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale leaseback 8,991 - Principal payments on lease obligations (1,142 ) (1,196 ) Payments on notes payable (83 ) (75 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ 7,766 $ (1,271 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 7,324 (5,682 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of year 1,098 7,887 Cash, cash equivalents -end of period $ 8,422 $ 2,205 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,821 $ 2,655 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 87 $ 60 OTHER NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment not yet paid for $ - $ 58



