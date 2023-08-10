RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. ("CIBL" or the "Company"; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. CIBL's operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire ("New Hampshire Operations").

In addition, on June 30, 2023 its investments are approximately $22.5 million in mostly liquid assets or $1,809 per share, based on the 12,436 shares outstanding at that date.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $484,000 in operating revenues, an 8.3% increase from the $447,000 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $123,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $112,000 in 2022.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 125 of its shares at an average price of $1,783 per share. We now have 12,436 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,680 of its shares for $18.9 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.

CIBL's Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment A Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Revenue $ 484 $ 447 $ 953 $ 890 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation 295 268 567 526 General and administrative costs of operations 66 67 127 137 Corporate office expenses 278 207 497 386 Management fee 31 32 63 63 Depreciation and amortization 31 50 62 110 Total Operating expenses 701 624 1,316 1,222 Operating loss (217 ) (177 ) (363 ) (332 ) Other income: Interest income 244 28 466 32 Equity in loss of limited partnership investment (30 ) (78 ) (51 ) (36 ) Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities (10 ) - (40 ) - Total Other income 204 (50 ) 375 (4 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (13 ) (227 ) 12 (336 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 3 57 (3 ) 84 Net income (loss) $ (10 ) $ (170 ) $ 9 $ (252 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,487 13,171 12,515 13,429 Actual shares outstanding 12,436 13,171 12,436 13,171 Earnings Per Share Net income (loss) per share $ (0.77 ) $ (12.91 ) $ 0.72 $ (18.79 )

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment B June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,727 $ 10,647 $ 1,302 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 18,371 9,940 20,958 Investment in available for sale equity securities 703 400 - Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,693 1,743 1,672 Accounts receivable 172 200 161 Prepaid expenses 70 155 52 Materials and supplies 59 59 59 Income taxes receivable 69 68 236 Total Current Assets 22,864 23,212 24,440 Telecommunications, property, plant and equipment, net 684 676 752 Goodwill 337 337 337 Other intangibles, net 46 52 54 Other investments 100 100 100 Deferred income taxes 26 18 - Other assets 85 85 92 Total Assets $ 24,142 $ 24,480 $ 25,775 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 53 $ 95 $ 118 Accrued liabilities 303 385 351 Total Current Liabilities 356 480 469 Deferred income taxes - - 99 Other liabilities 70 70 82 Total Liabilities 426 550 650 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,115 issued; and 12,436; 12,561; and 13,171 outstanding -- -- -- Contributed capital 5,612 5,612 5,612 Retained earnings 36,995 36,986 37,086 Treasury stock, 13,680; 13,555; and 12,945 shares at cost (18,891 ) (18,668 ) (17,573 ) Total Equity 23,716 23,930 25,125 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,142 $ 24,480 $ 25,775

