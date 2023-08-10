RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. ("CIBL" or the "Company"; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. CIBL's operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire ("New Hampshire Operations").
In addition, on June 30, 2023 its investments are approximately $22.5 million in mostly liquid assets or $1,809 per share, based on the 12,436 shares outstanding at that date.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $484,000 in operating revenues, an 8.3% increase from the $447,000 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $123,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $112,000 in 2022.
During 2023, the Company repurchased 125 of its shares at an average price of $1,783 per share. We now have 12,436 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,680 of its shares for $18.9 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.
CIBL's Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.
To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.
CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
Attachment A
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Revenue
$
484
$
447
$
953
$
890
Costs and expenses
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation
295
268
567
526
General and administrative costs of operations
66
67
127
137
Corporate office expenses
278
207
497
386
Management fee
31
32
63
63
Depreciation and amortization
31
50
62
110
Total Operating expenses
701
624
1,316
1,222
Operating loss
(217
)
(177
)
(363
)
(332
)
Other income:
Interest income
244
28
466
32
Equity in loss of limited partnership investment
(30
)
(78
)
(51
)
(36
)
Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities
(10
)
-
(40
)
-
Total Other income
204
(50
)
375
(4
)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(13
)
(227
)
12
(336
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
3
57
(3
)
84
Net income (loss)
$
(10
)
$
(170
)
$
9
$
(252
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
12,487
13,171
12,515
13,429
Actual shares outstanding
12,436
13,171
12,436
13,171
Earnings Per Share
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.77
)
$
(12.91
)
$
0.72
$
(18.79
)
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
Attachment B
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,727
$
10,647
$
1,302
Investments in United States Treasury Bills
18,371
9,940
20,958
Investment in available for sale equity securities
703
400
-
Investment in equity method limited partnership
1,693
1,743
1,672
Accounts receivable
172
200
161
Prepaid expenses
70
155
52
Materials and supplies
59
59
59
Income taxes receivable
69
68
236
Total Current Assets
22,864
23,212
24,440
Telecommunications, property, plant and equipment, net
684
676
752
Goodwill
337
337
337
Other intangibles, net
46
52
54
Other investments
100
100
100
Deferred income taxes
26
18
-
Other assets
85
85
92
Total Assets
$
24,142
$
24,480
$
25,775
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
53
$
95
$
118
Accrued liabilities
303
385
351
Total Current Liabilities
356
480
469
Deferred income taxes
-
-
99
Other liabilities
70
70
82
Total Liabilities
426
550
650
Equity
Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,115 issued; and 12,436; 12,561; and 13,171 outstanding
--
--
--
Contributed capital
5,612
5,612
5,612
Retained earnings
36,995
36,986
37,086
Treasury stock, 13,680; 13,555; and 12,945 shares at cost
(18,891
)
(18,668
)
(17,573
)
|
Total Equity
23,716
23,930
25,125
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
24,142
$
24,480
$
25,775
