Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Grew production 13% to 21,557 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day (48% oil), from 19,090 Boe per day for the second quarter of 2022.

Reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.07 per share, versus $93.3 million, or $0.70 per share, for the prior year period. Second quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $25.6 million, or $0.19 per share.

Generated $69.7 million of adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).

Deployed $63.2 million of capital during the quarter, including $7.5 million of inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP).

Placed 79 gross (5.54 net) wells online.

Declared dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock.

Added to the Russell 3000 Index on June 23, 2023.

Ended the second quarter of 2023 with liquidity of $109.2 million.

2023 Outlook Updates

Increased full year 2023 midpoint production guidance to 22,250 Boe per day; now expecting to generate 13% midpoint annual production volume growth as compared to the full year 2022.

Increased the midpoint of total capital expenditures for full year 2023 by $5 million to $295 million to reflect additional acquisitions.

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as a reconciliation of these measures to the associated GAAP (as defined herein) measures.

Luke Brandenberg, President and CEO of Granite Ridge, commented, " We were pleased to post a 13% increase in year-over-year production during the second quarter of 2023. Driving the growth was a combination of targeted, high-value acquisitions and development activities in key onshore basins across the U.S. In addition, we ended this year's second quarter with ownership in approximately 158 net producing wells - a 28% increase from the same time last year. We are fortunate to work with a collective group of operators that have proven track records of prudently growing their operational footprint to maximize production and returns. The result has been outsized returns for our investors as we execute our well-defined growth strategy.

" As we look to the remainder of this year and into 2024, we will continue to develop and leverage our deep local relationships to identify and execute on additional opportunities to further expand our business. As in the past, all decisions will be made through a lens of focusing on our highest risk-adjusted rate-of-return opportunities in our deep inventory of prospects. We are encouraged by the positive industry fundamentals we see before us and look forward to enhancing our asset position and continuing to support our operators in their efforts to sustainably grow their respective businesses, which also benefits our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Second quarter 2023 oil production volumes totaled 10,418 barrels ("Bbls") per day, a 13% increase from the second quarter of 2022. Natural gas production for the second quarter of 2023 totaled 66,835 thousand cubic feet of natural gas ("Mcf") per day, a 13% increase from the second quarter of 2022. As a result, the Company's total production for the second quarter of 2023 grew 13% from the second quarter of the prior year to 21,557 Boe per day.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Excluding non-cash and nonrecurring items, the second quarter 2023 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $25.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. The Company's average realized price for oil and natural gas for the second quarter of 2023, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $72.86 per Bbl and $3.04 per Mcf, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $69.7 million, compared to $113.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter of 2023 cash flow from operating activities was $74.2 million, including $7.4 million in working capital changes. Operating cash flow before working capital changes (non-GAAP) was $66.8 million. Costs incurred for development activities totaled $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company issued 2,471,738 shares of common stock in exchange for 9,887,035 warrants. The purpose of the warrant exchange was to simplify the Company's capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future.

Operational Activity

The table below provides a summary of gross and net wells completed and put on production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Net Gross Net Permian 16 2.36 62 5.13 Eagle Ford 3 0.04 12 2.50 Bakken 7 0.53 17 1.09 Haynesville 0 0.00 0 0.00 DJ 53 2.61 66 2.73 Total 79 5.54 157 11.45

On June 30, 2023, the Company had 186 gross (12.2 net) wells in process.

Costs Incurred

The tables below provide the costs incurred for oil and natural gas producing activities for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ 1,309 $ 2,895 $ 19,298 $ 7,955 Unproved 3,161 12,332 12,791 12,789 Development costs 58,739 44,124 157,345 105,025 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 63,209 $ 59,351 $ 189,434 $ 125,769

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP) (1) $ 7,526 $ 21,534 $ 24,264 $ 31,634 Production acquisitions - - 17,989 560 Development costs (excluding drilling carry) 55,683 37,817 147,181 93,575 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 63,209 $ 59,351 $ 189,434 $ 125,769 (1) Includes costs to acquire additional development opportunities and undeveloped acreage acquisition.

Commodity Derivatives Update

The Company's commodity derivatives strategy is intended to manage its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under "Derivatives Information" below for detailed information about Granite Ridge's current derivatives positions.

Updated 2023 Guidance

The following table summarizes the Company's updated operational and financial guidance for 2023.

2023 Guidance Updated 2023

Guidance Annual production (Boe per day) 21,000 - 23,000 21,500 - 23,000 Oil as a % of sales volumes 49 % 49 % Inventory acquisitions and production acquisitions ($ in millions) $45 - $45 $50 - $50 Development capital expenditures ($ in millions) $230 - $260 $230 - $260 Total capital expenditures ($ in millions) $275 - $305 $280 - $310 Net wells placed on production 19 - 21 19 - 21 Lease operating expenses (per Boe) $6.50 - $7.50 $6.50 - $7.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (as a % of total sales) 7% - 8% 7% - 8% Cash general and administrative expense ($ in millions) $20 - $22 $20 - $22

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. We own a portfolio of wells and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific unconventional basins across the United States. Rather than drill wells ourselves, we increase asset diversity and decrease overhead by investing in a smaller piece of a larger number of high-graded wells drilled by proven public and private operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all - safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge's website at www.graniteridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release regarding Granite Ridge's 2023 outlook, dividend plans and practices, financial position, operating and financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, industry conditions, and indebtedness covenant compliance are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "target," "could," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future production and sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond Granite Ridge's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, Granite Ridge's financial performance following the business combination, changes in Granite Ridge's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans, changes in current or future commodity prices and interest rates, supply chain disruptions, infrastructure constraints and related factors affecting our properties, ability to acquire additional development opportunities or make acquisitions, changes in reserves estimates or the value thereof, operational risks including, but not limited to, the pace of drilling and completions activity on our properties, changes in the markets in which Granite Ridge competes, geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws, legislation, or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, cyber-related risks, the fact that reserve estimates depend on many assumptions that may turn out to be inaccurate and that any material inaccuracies in reserve estimates or underlying assumptions will materially affect the quantities and present value of the Granite Ridge's reserves, the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings, legal and contractual limitations on the payment of dividends, limited liquidity and trading of Granite Ridge's securities, acts of war or terrorism and market conditions and global, regulatory, technical, and economic factors beyond Granite Ridge's control, including the potential adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or another major disease, affecting capital markets, general economic conditions, global supply chains and Granite Ridge's business and operations, and increasing regulatory and investor emphasis on environmental, social and governance matters.

Granite Ridge has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Granite Ridge's control. Granite Ridge does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDAX, operating cash flow before working capital changes, free cash flow and inventory acquisitions.

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value and share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 14,493 $ 50,833 Revenue receivable 55,532 72,287 Advances to operators 22,917 8,908 Prepaid costs and other 1,354 4,203 Derivative assets - commodity derivatives 10,104 10,089 Total current assets 104,400 146,320 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 1,218,096 1,028,662 Accumulated depletion (452,303 ) (383,673 ) Total property and equipment, net 765,793 644,989 Long-term assets: Other long-term assets 3,142 3,468 Total long-term assets 3,142 3,468 Total assets $ 873,335 $ 794,777 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses $ 51,510 $ 62,180 Other liabilities 1,235 1,523 Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives 157 431 Total current liabilities 52,902 64,134 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 55,000 - Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives 156 - Derivative liabilities - common stock warrants 681 11,902 Asset retirement obligations 6,052 4,745 Deferred tax liability 106,219 91,592 Total long-term liabilities 168,108 108,239 Total liabilities 221,010 172,373 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 431,000,000 shares authorized, 135,949,232 and 133,294,897 issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 609,909 590,232 Retained earnings 48,610 32,388 Treasury stock, at cost, 971,701 and 25,920 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (6,208 ) (229 ) Total stockholders' equity 652,325 622,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 873,335 $ 794,777

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 87,557 $ 150,267 $ 178,867 $ 244,116 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 14,406 9,515 28,178 17,928 Production and ad valorem taxes 6,303 7,726 12,020 12,900 Depletion and accretion expense 34,969 31,404 68,821 47,529 General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based compensation of $375 and $1,434 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023) 8,011 2,267 16,590 5,039 Total operating costs and expenses 63,689 50,912 125,609 83,396 Net operating income 23,868 99,355 53,258 160,720 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives - commodity derivatives 1,221 (5,462 ) 14,544 (33,858 ) Interest expense (1,211 ) (609 ) (1,550 ) (1,134 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants (11,012 ) - (5,734 ) - Total other income (expense) (11,002 ) (6,071 ) 7,260 (34,992 ) Income before income taxes 12,866 93,284 60,518 125,728 Income tax expense 4,129 - 14,915 - Net income $ 8,737 $ 93,284 $ 45,603 $ 125,728 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.70 $ 0.34 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.70 $ 0.34 $ 0.95 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 132,866 132,923 132,933 132,923 Diluted 132,880 132,923 132,941 132,923

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 45,603 $ 125,728 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion and accretion expense 68,821 47,529 (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives (14,544 ) 33,858 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 14,411 (24,907 ) Stock-based compensation 1,434 - Amortization of deferred financing costs 327 21 Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 5,734 - Deferred income taxes 14,662 - Other (145 ) - Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable 16,602 (47,255 ) Accrued expenses 1,472 3,712 Prepaid and other expenses 950 (1,529 ) Other payable 333 153 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,660 137,310 Investing activities: Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (182,293 ) (84,992 ) Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (29,516 ) (20,744 ) Refund of advances to operators - 750 Proceeds from the disposal of oil and natural gas properties - 748 Net cash used in investing activities (211,809 ) (104,238 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 72,500 11,000 Repayments of borrowing on credit facilities (17,500 ) (9,400 ) Cash contributions - 84 Deferred financing costs (28 ) - Payment of expenses related to formation of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (43 ) - Purchase of treasury shares (5,857 ) - Payment of dividends (29,263 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 19,809 1,684 Net change in cash and restricted cash (36,340 ) 34,756 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 51,133 12,154 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 14,793 $ 46,910 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Oil and natural gas property development costs in accrued expenses $ (13,903 ) $ 3,835 Advances to operators applied to development of oil and natural gas properties $ 53,379 $ 31,617 Cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 14,493 $ 46,610 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 300 300 Cash and restricted cash $ 14,793 $ 46,910

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Summary Production and Price Data The following table sets forth summary information concerning production and operating data for the periods indicated: Three months ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales (in thousands): Oil sales $ 69,070 $ 99,453 $ 142,545 $ 172,038 Natural gas sales 18,487 50,814 36,322 72,078 Total revenues 87,557 150,267 178,867 244,116 Net Production: Oil (MBbl) 948 840 1,913 1,611 Natural gas (MMcf) 6,082 5,383 12,802 9,303 Total (MBoe)(1) 1,962 1,737 4,047 3,162 Average Daily Production: Oil (Bbl) 10,418 9,231 10,569 8,901 Natural gas (Mcf) 66,835 59,154 70,729 51,398 Total (Boe)(1) 21,557 19,090 22,357 17,467 Average Sales Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 72.86 $ 118.40 $ 74.51 $ 106.79 Effect of gain (loss) on settled oil derivatives on average price (per Bbl) 1.94 (11.61 ) 1.98 (10.07 ) Oil net of settled oil derivatives (per Bbl) (2) 74.80 106.79 76.49 96.72 Natural gas sales (per Mcf) 3.04 9.44 2.84 7.75 Effect of gain (loss) on settled natural gas derivatives on average price (per Mcf) 1.02 (1.37 ) 0.83 (0.93 ) Natural gas sales net of settled natural gas derivatives (per Mcf) (2) 4.06 8.07 3.67 6.82 Realized price on a Boe basis excluding settled commodity derivatives 44.63 86.51 44.20 77.20 Effect of gain (loss) on settled commodity derivatives on average price (per Boe) 4.09 (9.86 ) 3.56 (7.88 ) Realized price on a Boe basis including settled commodity derivatives (2) 48.72 76.65 47.76 69.32 Operating Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 14,406 $ 9,515 $ 28,178 $ 17,928 Production and ad valorem taxes 6,303 7,726 12,020 12,900 Depletion and accretion expense 34,969 31,404 68,821 47,529 General and administrative 8,011 2,267 16,590 5,039 Costs and Expenses (per Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 7.34 $ 5.48 $ 6.96 $ 5.67 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.21 4.45 2.97 4.08 Depletion and accretion 17.82 18.08 17.01 15.03 General and administrative 4.08 1.31 4.10 1.59 Net Producing Wells at Period-End: 157.57 123.35 157.57 123.35

(1) Natural gas is converted to Boe using the ratio of one barrel of oil to six Mcf of natural gas. (2) The presentation of realized prices including settled commodity derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives that are presented in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Derivatives Information The table below provides data associated with the Company's derivatives at August 10, 2023, for the periods indicated: 2023 2024 2025 Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total Total Total Producer 3-way (oil) Volume (Bbl) 228,572 208,488 437,060 - - Weighted-average sub-floor price ($/Bbl) $ 60.42 $ 60.43 $ 60.43 $ - $ - Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 79.12 $ 80.00 $ 79.54 $ - $ - Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 100.61 $ 101.92 $ 101.23 $ - $ - Collar (oil) Volume (Bbl) 48,618 371,304 419,922 1,007,846 - Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 61.50 $ 67.49 $ 66.79 $ 61.92 $ - Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 81.60 $ 88.14 $ 87.38 $ 81.86 $ - Collar (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) 2,530,000 2,086,650 4,616,650 3,301,000 1,406,000 Weighted-average floor price ($/Mcf) $ 4.25 $ 4.49 $ 4.36 $ 3.26 $ 3.63 Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Mcf) $ 5.90 $ 6.34 $ 6.10 $ 4.86 $ 5.42 Swaps (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) - - - 4,303,000 - Weighted-average price ($/Mcf) $ - $ - $ - $ 3.24 $ -

Granite Ridge Resources Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and the results of prior periods. In addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as net income, before (1) exploration and abandonments, (2) depletion and accretion expense, (3) (gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives, (4) net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives, (5) (gain) loss on disposal of oil and natural gas properties, (6) interest expense (7) (gain) loss on derivatives - common stock warrants (8) non-cash stock-based compensation (9) warrant exchange transaction costs and (10) income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company's adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements. For example, adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Company's operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net income to adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 8,737 $ 93,284 $ 45,603 $ 125,728 Interest expense 1,211 609 1,550 1,134 Income tax expense 4,129 - 14,915 - Depletion and accretion expense 34,969 31,404 68,821 47,529 Non-cash stock-based compensation 375 - 1,434 - Warrant exchange transaction costs 2,456 - 2,456 - (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives (1,221 ) 5,462 (14,544 ) 33,858 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 8,025 (17,132 ) 14,411 (24,907 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 11,012 - 5,734 - Adjusted EBITDAX $ 69,693 $ 113,627 $ 140,380 $ 183,342

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and to Free Cash Flow

The Company provides Operating Cash Flow ("OCF") before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. OCF before working capital changes represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes OCF before working capital changes is an accepted measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash used to fund development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. Additionally, the Company provides free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of exploration and development costs incurred. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides measures to compare cash from operating activities and exploration and development costs across periods on a consistent basis.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of operating performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to OCF before working capital changes and to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,186 $ 81,246 $ 155,660 $ 137,310 Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable (10,169 ) 33,236 (16,602 ) 47,255 Accrued expenses 3,137 (3,042 ) (1,472 ) (3,712 ) Prepaid and other expenses (885 ) 1,582 (950 ) 1,529 Other payable 482 8 (333 ) (153 ) Total working capital changes (7,435 ) 31,784 (19,357 ) 44,919 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 66,751 113,030 136,303 182,229 Development costs 58,739 44,124 157,345 105,025 Free cash flow $ 8,012 $ 68,906 $ (21,042 ) $ 77,204

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

The Company's presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share represent earnings and diluted earnings per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and nonrecurring items. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings or diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 8,737 $ 93,284 $ 45,603 $ 125,728 (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives (1,221 ) 5,462 (14,544 ) 33,858 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 8,025 (17,132 ) 14,411 (24,907 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 11,012 - 5,734 - Warrant exchange transaction costs 2,456 - 2,456 - Tax impact on above adjustments (a) (4,602 ) - (1,829 ) - Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates 1,191 - 1,191 - Adjusted net income $ 25,598 $ 81,614 $ 53,022 $ 134,679 Earnings per diluted share - as reported $ 0.07 $ 0.70 $ 0.34 $ 0.95 (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.11 ) 0.25 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 0.06 (0.13 ) 0.11 (0.19 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 0.08 - 0.04 - Warrant exchange transaction costs 0.02 - 0.02 - Tax impact on above adjustments (a) (0.04 ) - (0.01 ) - Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates 0.01 - 0.01 - Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings $ 0.19 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 1.01 (a) Estimated using statutory tax rate in effect for the period.

Reconciliation of Total Costs Incurred for Oil and Natural Gas Properties to Inventory Acquisitions

The Company defines inventory acquisitions as costs incurred to acquire additional development opportunities and undeveloped acreage acquisitions and excludes producing property acquisition costs. The Company believes that inventory acquisitions are useful to investors as they provide a measure of Company's costs incurred for current and future drilling opportunities on a consistent basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties to inventory acquisitions:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ 1,309 $ 2,895 $ 19,298 $ 7,955 Unproved 3,161 12,332 12,791 12,789 Development costs 58,739 44,124 157,345 105,025 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties 63,209 59,351 189,434 125,769 Less: Development costs (excluding drilling carry) (55,683 ) (37,817 ) (147,181 ) (93,575 ) Less: Production acquisitions - - (17,989 ) (560 ) Inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 7,526 $ 21,534 $ 24,264 $ 31,634

