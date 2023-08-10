SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Unaudited 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, Energous reported:

Revenue of approximately $117,133, a 21% increase over Q1 2023

Costs and expenses of approximately $6.2 million, with approximately $82,818 in cost of revenue, $2.9 million in research and development, and $3.2 million in sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses

Net loss of approximately $(4.0) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share

Adjusted net non-GAAP loss of approximately $(5.3) million

Adjusted non-GAAP costs and expenses of $5.6 million, a 7% reduction from Q2 2022

Approximately $20.0 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter, with no debt

Partnership Momentum

Energous and InnoTractor - On April 12, the Company announced a partnership with InnoTractor, a European provider of IoT-based solutions for logistics and supply chain applications to integrate wireless power solutions for real-time asset tracking across various industries witnessing significant IoT growth. The partnership will integrate and deploy Energous' PowerBridge technology and Wiliot's IoT Pixel tags, providing customers with a solution featuring lower costs, increased mobility and improved sustainability.

Energous and WiGL - On August 8, the Company announced the next phase of its partnership with WiGL, a developer of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices for wireless power networks, to develop and commercialize IoT products that will be wirelessly powered over distance (tWPT Project). The Air Force Research Lab at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) funded the first phase early last year to develop and design tWPT products for military and commercial use. In the project's second phase, Energous' PowerBridges will continue to provide radio frequency-based (RF) wireless power over distance for WiGL's tWPT networks.

Company Highlights

Japan's regulatory body has approved Energous' 1W WattUp PowerBridge for unlimited power distance transmission. This enables Energous to deploy its active energy harvesting technology throughout the technologically advanced Japanese market.

On May 9, the Company announced the launch of its 2 Watt PowerBridge transmitter, which doubles the energizing capability of Energous' 1W transmitter currently deployed in the field, continuing towards Energous' goal of freeing IoT devices from the constraints of replaceable batteries and charging cords and extending power and range.

"Energous' solutions continue to gain traction in the IoT market with a growing roster of companies in several of our key verticals conducting proof-of-concept deployments," said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. "Our team is actively working with these customers to ensure seamless integration with their systems and optimizing operations to ensure our technology delivers tangible results. We look forward to these customers converting to full production contracts."

2023 Second-Quarter Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When : Thursday, August 10, 2023

: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time : 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Phone : 888-317-6003 (domestic); +1 412-317-6061 (international)

: 888-317-6003 (domestic); +1 412-317-6061 (international) Participant entry # : 8033977

: 8033977 Conference replay : Accessible through August 24, 2023

877-344-7529 (domestic); +1 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 1026451

: Accessible through August 24, 2023 877-344-7529 (domestic); +1 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 1026451 Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com; archive available through August 2024

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers' RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results and projections, statements about the success of our collaborations with our partners, statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, and statements with respect to expected company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and non-GAAP research and development expenses (R&D). Non-GAAP net loss excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, offering expenses relating to warrant liability and change in fair value of warrant liability. Non-GAAP costs and expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and severance expense. Non-GAAP SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,959,768 $ 26,287,293 Accounts receivable, net 168,084 143,353 Inventory 176,786 105,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,251,839 827,551 Total current assets 21,556,477 27,364,018 Property and equipment, net 389,659 429,035 Right-of-use lease asset 1,595,869 1,959,869 Total assets $ 23,542,005 $ 29,752,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,053,204 $ 900,765 Accrued expenses 1,462,742 1,790,414 Accrued severance 215,442 416,516 Warranty liability 1,238,000 - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 699,673 705,894 Deferred revenue 58,091 29,727 Total current liabilities 4,727,152 3,843,316 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 915,854 1,264,131 Total liabilities 5,643,006 5,107,447 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 92,040,276 and 78,944,954 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 921 789 Additional paid-in capital 391,221,050 387,319,985 Accumulated deficit (373,322,972 ) (362,675,299 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,898,999 24,645,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,542,005 $ 29,752,922

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 117,133 $ 232,971 $ 213,809 $ 448,932 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 82,818 271,384 221,631 474,633 Research and development 2,880,132 3,209,910 5,958,656 6,737,056 Sales and marketing 1,088,084 1,158,092 2,300,022 2,771,682 General and administrative 2,103,971 2,024,939 4,065,431 4,052,459 Severance expense 90,310 633,444 90,310 633,444 Total costs and expenses 6,245,315 7,297,769 12,636,050 14,669,274 Loss from operations (6,128,182 ) (7,064,798 ) (12,422,241 ) (14,220,342 ) Other income (expense): Offering costs related to warrant liability - - (591,670 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,897,000 - 1,897,000 - Interest income 236,016 47,049 469,238 49,875 Total other income (expense) 2,133,016 47,049 1,774,568 49,875 Net loss $ (3,995,166 ) $ (7,017,749 ) $ (10,647,673 ) $ (14,170,467 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 91,241,080 77,125,105 86,351,876 77,028,549

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (3,995,166 ) $ (7,017,749 ) $ (10,647,673 ) $ (14,170,467 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Depreciation and amortization 44,533 57,192 90,330 127,311 Stock-based compensation 503,893 576,125 1,025,970 1,373,031 Severance expense * 90,310 633,444 90,310 633,444 Offering costs related to warrant liability - - 591,670 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,897,000 ) - (1,897,000 ) - Adjusted net non-GAAP loss $ (5,253,430 ) $ (5,750,988 ) $ (10,746,393 ) $ (12,036,681 ) * Note: Severance expense includes $87,662 in stock-based compensation Total costs and expenses (GAAP) $ 6,245,315 $ 7,297,769 $ 12,636,050 $ 14,669,274 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (44,533 ) (57,192 ) (90,330 ) (127,311 ) Stock-based compensation (503,893 ) (576,125 ) (1,025,970 ) (1,373,031 ) Severance expense (90,310 ) (633,444 ) (90,310 ) (633,444 ) Adjusted non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 5,606,579 $ 6,031,008 $ 11,429,440 $ 12,535,488 Total research and development expenses (GAAP) $ 2,880,132 $ 3,209,910 $ 5,958,656 $ 6,737,056 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (41,592 ) (27,963 ) (84,349 ) (65,646 ) Stock-based compensation (210,060 ) (295,481 ) (418,791 ) (648,524 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 2,628,480 $ 2,886,466 $ 5,455,516 $ 6,022,886 Total sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 3,192,055 $ 3,183,031 $ 6,365,453 $ 6,824,141 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (2,941 ) (29,229 ) (5,981 ) (61,665 ) Stock-based compensation (293,833 ) (280,644 ) (607,179 ) (724,507 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses $ 2,895,281 $ 2,873,158 $ 5,752,293 $ 6,037,969

